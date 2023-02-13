Twelve months ago it was above all a hope, after years in pursuit, first of the Honda of that extraterrestrial Marc Marquez, then of the Suzuki of the regular rider Joan Mir and finally of the Yamaha of a Fabio Quartararo finally worthy of his talent. Along the way, it became the season of records, the best ever in the history of Ducati with 12 victories in 20 races, podiums, pole positions and front rows galore and, above all, that World Championship of Francesco Bagnaia which put an end to an abstinence that had lasted 15 years in Borgo Panigale, since that magical 2007 of Casey Stoner.