07/12/2023 – 22:31

The National Union of Students (UNE) opened, this Wednesday (12), the 59th Congress of the entity, in Brasília. Until Sunday (16), around 10,000 students from all over Brazil will participate in debates on democracy, education, the job market, in addition to electing the new board.

On the first day of the event, UNE promoted an act in defense of democracy and the fight against hate speech in the country. Relatives also paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Honestino Guimarães, a student leader killed during the country’s military dictatorship.

During the act, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the defense of democracy is related to the fight against social inequality and the construction of a fairer country for the population.

“Everyone here is against fascism, against the coup and against the extreme right. Everyone defends free quality public education for everyone in Brazil. Everyone is against discrimination against black people, women and the LGBT community,” he said.

Dino also defended the regulation of social networks again and said that they have worked as “platforms for right-wing ideas and economic power”.

“The second fundamental democratic task is to face the power of four, five companies that rule the internet and convey extremism”, he added.

Boos

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso was also present. He recalled his role in the student movement and also defended democracy and the fight against poverty in the country.

“I continue to speak for my youthful dreams, facing poverty, the abysmal inequality that exists in this country and being able to build democratic arguments in favor of good and justice against intolerance”, he said.

At the beginning of his speech, Barroso was booed by a group of students who displayed a banner with the words: “Barroso, enemy of nursing and organizer of the 2016 coup”.

The minister said that he suspended, last year, the payment of the national minimum wage for nurses to make the resources available to guarantee transfers. Barroso was the rapporteur for the case at the Supreme Court.

“I come from the student movement. So nothing that is happening here is strange to me. I’ve already faced the dictatorship and I’ve already faced Bolsonarism. And more than that, I was the one who got the nursing money because I didn’t have any money. I’m not afraid of booing because we have a country to build,” he countered.

Tomorrow (13), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will participate in the congress and will receive a letter with demands for education.























