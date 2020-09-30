Sonu Sood has been awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Award during Corona, called the workers’ messiah. Sonu has joined the list of celebrities like David Beckham, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra by doing the same thing for the Sonu Samaj after receiving this award from United Nations Development Program. During the lockdown, Sonu Sood had raised his hand to help the millions of Indians trapped not only inside the country but around the world. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has done that work in the Corona period, which many people are unable to do even if they want to. During the lockdown in Corona, Sonu Sood came to the aid of poor and helpless people and drove people stranded miles away from their homes to their places through buses, trains and flights, for which he was widely praised all around. Apart from all this, during Covid-19, he provided free education and medical facility as well as employment for the needy people. He has been given this honor on Monday evening. Sonu expressed happiness over the honor he got, saying, ‘This is a special honor. This honor is very special from the UN. I have made a humble attempt to do as little as I could for the people of my country without any hope. However, it is a pleasant feeling to get the award and to honor your work. Sonu Sood further said, ‘I fully support the United Nations Development Program and their programs. Earth and people will benefit greatly from the goals set by the UN for 2030. Let me tell you that Son Sood has now joined the list of celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson, David Beckham, Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman, Kate Blankett, Antonio Banderas and Priyanka Chopra, who have different UN bodies Has awarded such an award.