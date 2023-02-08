While in Mexico we enjoyed the bridge On the occasion of the day of the promulgation of our Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shook Syria and Turkey with very serious consequences due to the number of deaths and people affected.

The images in the news, which Mexicans are not unknown to us, are from uncertainty and worry by the number of victims and the social, political and economic consequences towards these countries.

On the other hand, immediately upon learning of this earthquake, one of the most important characteristics of Mexicans came to the fore and today A significant number of Mexican rescuers are on the way, both from the Army and the Navy accompanied by the rescue dogs, July, Orly, Balam and Rex, who have already become famous for their ability to locate people alive from the rubble. and have been protagonists for saving the lives of many people.

In fact, social networks realize that the rescue team of the mexican navy who left for Turkey They have, on their uniforms, the image of the frida dog, who managed to save so many lives in the earthquakes in Mexico in 2017 and who unfortunately recently passed away.

And it is that, the Mexicans, in the catastrophes both within our borders, and in the world, we have always been supportive sending and providing help to those who need it and this has not been the exception.

This value of the solidarity and neighbor supportis a feature intrinsic of the Mexicans and it is from which the first purpose of the Fourth Transformation that says “first the poor” and it is that, like people who experience emergency situations, our residents with fewer resources are the ones who require the priority support of their governments, federal, state and municipalto become active protagonists in the construction of the welfare state.

So with these Mexican rescuers who are on their way to Turkey and Syria to help these countries that are currently experiencing an emergencywe see the example of what are the intrinsic values ​​of Mexicans who are supportive by nature.

Speaking of another topic, yesterday at the beginning of this column, Cañeros de Los Mochis, today representatives of all of Mexico in the Caribbean Series baseball fair, won against Panama, thus achieving, in their sixth game, their fifth victory, which places them as table leaders and in the semifinals of such an important championship.

In fact, our governor Rubén Rocha Moya went to support the Cañeros last Sunday, when they beat the host country, Venezuela, with a score of 7-0, demonstrating how important it is for Sinaloa this team that has become an example of tenacity, effort and unit.

As mayor of Ahome, the municipality where the city of The Mochis, who are represented by the cane holders, I can only feel very proud of this baseball team, that in addition to giving identity and unit to our people, has shown to represent the best that exists in our municipality, sinaloa and Mexico.

This is why I want the victories to continue… Firewood Cañeros! Mexico deserves it.