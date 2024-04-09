On Sunday, in the first 2024 Presidential Debate, Xóchitl Gálvez, Claudia Sheinbaum and Jorge Álvarez Máynez They presented their approaches to this problem. In the democratic exercise they presented their visions on border security, human rights and economic development.

The presidential candidates, that will be found at the polls on June 2, face the challenge of designing immigration policies that are both effective and humane. The focus remains on how these proposals will be translated into concrete actions and how they will impact the lives of millions of people.

What were the proposals on migration in the debate of presidential candidates in Mexico?



The proposals occur in a context where Migration is presented as a phenomenon that not only affects Mexico, but also to the countries of origin and destination of the migrants. The candidates agreed that effective migration management requires international cooperation and comprehensive policies that address both the causes and consequences of the migration phenomenon. According to a compilation made by CNN, these were the interventions and views of each candidate.

The candidates recognized that migrating is not a crime and protection of the integrity of migrant children. Photo:Getty Images Share