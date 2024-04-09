On Sunday, in the first 2024 Presidential Debate, Xóchitl Gálvez, Claudia Sheinbaum and Jorge Álvarez Máynez They presented their approaches to this problem. In the democratic exercise they presented their visions on border security, human rights and economic development.
The presidential candidates, that will be found at the polls on June 2, face the challenge of designing immigration policies that are both effective and humane. The focus remains on how these proposals will be translated into concrete actions and how they will impact the lives of millions of people.
What were the proposals on migration in the debate of presidential candidates in Mexico?
- Xochitl Galvezopposition candidate, highlighted the importance of respecting the human rights of migrants and proposed the implementation of a secure border. “Migrants can be an opportunity for economic growth for Mexico, not a problem,” she said. However, he lamented the precarious conditions in which undocumented immigrants usually live.
- Claudia Sheinbaumrepresenting the ruling party, Morena, emphasized the need to address the root causes of migration. He pointed to poverty in Central America and other countries as the main driver behind the migratory exodus. He proposed allocating resources, currently used in arms, to help these nations and thus reduce migration. He emphasized that this measure would be “the most humane thing to do.”
- Jorge Álvarez Máynez, the second opposition candidate and third in the polls, focused his intervention on moral authority and human rights. Citing José Martí, he pointed out that “homeland is humanity” and advocated an approach based on the defense of migrants against discrimination. He criticized the militarization of the southern border, advocating for a change toward a human rights model that provides accompaniment to all migrants. Finally, he highlighted the importance of recognizing that migrating is not a crime, but a human decision. He advocated for the integrity of migrant children and their family protection, regretting the separation they suffer in many cases.
