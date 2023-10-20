Undocumented migrants who have lived in the United States for more than a decade have the possibility of processing a green card, a document that would grant them permanent residence in the country. According to official United States sources, There is currently a legal avenue for this purposein addition to the fact that a bill is being discussed that could help people who find themselves in this situation.

The green cardalso known as permanent residence card, is an identity document that allows non-US citizens to live and work permanently in the United States. This card is issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English).

Green card holders have the same rights and privileges as US citizens, with some exceptions, such as the right to vote and hold certain public offices. They can also apply for US citizenship after five years of continuous residence.

The legal way to obtain a green card after 10 years of residence in the US.

Currently, there is a way for undocumented immigrants to obtain a green card, while a second option is under discussion in Congress:

Through immigration forgiveness It is a legal procedure that allows undocumented immigrants with at least 10 years in the United States to apply for a green card before an immigration court. To be eligible, immigrants must demonstrate that they have met certain requirements, such as having a good record of conduct, being up to date on taxes and having a sponsor who supports their application.

Through a bill The Registration Bill, which was introduced in Congress in 2023, would allow undocumented immigrants who demonstrate at least seven years living in the US to apply for their green card. Although the bill has not yet been approved, offers hope for millions of undocumented immigrants seeking to obtain permanent residence in the country. It can be consulted on the following page: Registration Bill.

Individuals who have continuously resided in the US for more than 10 years may be eligible to apply for a green cardunder certain requirements.

Process to obtain a green card through immigration forgiveness

The process to obtain a green card through immigration forgiveness consists of several steps:

File Form I-601A , Application for Exemption from Removal for Causes of Inadmissibility, before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This form allows you to request an exemption from removal for reasons of inadmissibility, such as illegal entry into the country.

File Form I-485 Application for Adjustment of Status, before USCIS to request permanent residence.

File Form I-864 Affidavit of Financial Support, which must be presented by a sponsor who is committed to providing financial support to the immigrant.

Attend an interview with an immigration officer to evaluate the immigrant’s eligibility. Then, you must appear in court for a hearing, in which the judge will determine if the immigrant is eligible for permanent residence.

The requirements to request immigration forgiveness must be met are the following: