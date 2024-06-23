Usually, people who enter the territory of the United States illegally believe that they will have to hide their entire lives due to the possibility that the immigration authorities will issue a deportation order and frustrate their desire to establish a new life in the North American country. And few know that Undocumented immigrants have the possibility of applying for a green card in some cases.

According to the criteria of

Alex Gálvez, a lawyer specializing in migration, gave an interview to the media Univision explaining that undocumented immigrants who have been in the United States for more than ten years and do not have a criminal record nor with a deportation order, do they qualify to obtain permanent residence.

However, the process is not that simple. Beyond demonstrating that he is a good citizen, given that he has no criminal record, it also It will be necessary to prove before an immigration judge that your deportation would cause extreme suffering and extraordinary to immediate family members, for example to your citizen or resident spouse, or to your American child under 21 years of age.

The lawyer recommended seeking legal advice, since It is necessary to carefully review the immigrant’s file to determine if it meets all the requirements to qualify because, for example, some people who are detained for illegally crossing the border and then released do not have a deportation order issued, which gives them an advantage.

Even so, Gálvez warned that The possibility of obtaining a green card being undocumented is not easy and that in many cases the process takes between three and four years.

If you have been in the country for more than 10 years, you can regularize your status. Photo:iStock Share

Stop deportation proceedings and apply for a green card

Between the Requirements for an undocumented person to apply for a green card or permanent residence There is not having a prior deportation order, or one that has been canceled by the immigration court.

Nevertheless, Stopping a deportation is not easy, it is a limited benefit that is only granted in extreme cases. Additionally, authorities only offer a certain number of immigrant visas which could mean this process takes years.

The positive part is that during the waiting time the Immigrant has the opportunity to apply for a work permitbut it will be essential that you do not commit any type of crime, otherwise you will be expelled from the country.