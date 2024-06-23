According to the criteria of
Alex Gálvez, a lawyer specializing in migration, gave an interview to the media Univision explaining that undocumented immigrants who have been in the United States for more than ten years and do not have a criminal record nor with a deportation order, do they qualify to obtain permanent residence.
However, the process is not that simple. Beyond demonstrating that he is a good citizen, given that he has no criminal record, it also It will be necessary to prove before an immigration judge that your deportation would cause extreme suffering and extraordinary to immediate family members, for example to your citizen or resident spouse, or to your American child under 21 years of age.
Even so, Gálvez warned that The possibility of obtaining a green card being undocumented is not easy and that in many cases the process takes between three and four years.
Stop deportation proceedings and apply for a green card
Between the Requirements for an undocumented person to apply for a green card or permanent residence There is not having a prior deportation order, or one that has been canceled by the immigration court.
Nevertheless, Stopping a deportation is not easy, it is a limited benefit that is only granted in extreme cases. Additionally, authorities only offer a certain number of immigrant visas which could mean this process takes years.
The positive part is that during the waiting time the Immigrant has the opportunity to apply for a work permitbut it will be essential that you do not commit any type of crime, otherwise you will be expelled from the country.
#Undocumented #immigrants #deportation #requirement #request #green #card #lawyer
Leave a Reply