According to the rules of the program, To be eligible, spouses of U.S. citizens must demonstrate that they have lived in the United States continuously for at least ten years. counted before June 17, 2024, in addition to having a legally valid marriage of at least the same amount of time.
Those who meet this criteria, and have no criminal record, are eligible for parole, as long as they make a payment of US$580 and submit their online form and all their documentation. If they receive an affirmative response, they can also apply for a work authorization.
But, according to various immigration lawyers cited by the aforementioned agency, unfortunately the rules imply that Thousands of spouses of US citizens will not be able to participate because they left the country voluntarily in search of regularizing their status.meaning they will not be able to demonstrate continuous residence in the U.S.
What can immigrants married to U.S. citizens do to obtain legal status?
Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria described will have to follow the above rules and face a difficult situation that is voluntarily leave the United States and their families. Under immigration law, those who remain illegally in the United States must leave the country for several years to be eligible to re-enter.
The other option is to remain in the country without legal status, with the uncertainty that this generates and the possibility of being deported at any time.
