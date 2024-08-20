Starting this week the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), has begun receiving requests for certain undocumented immigrants, married to US citizens, can regularize their status and obtain a residence permit and subsequently a green card. However, it has been noted that, ironically, Many of those who followed the rules and complied with the law will be left out of this possibility..

According to the criteria of

And it is that Immigration laws indicate that for a person without legal residence to be able to carry out their regularization process, they need to leave the United States. and process a pardon. Unfortunately, Those who took that path will now be harmedaccording to cases cited by APThe Parole in Place program, or Keeping Families Together, is estimated to benefit around 500,000 migrants married to U.S. citizens who will be able to regularize their status without having to leave the United States.

According to the rules of the program, To be eligible, spouses of U.S. citizens must demonstrate that they have lived in the United States continuously for at least ten years. counted before June 17, 2024, in addition to having a legally valid marriage of at least the same amount of time.

Those who meet this criteria, and have no criminal record, are eligible for parole, as long as they make a payment of US$580 and submit their online form and all their documentation. If they receive an affirmative response, they can also apply for a work authorization.

But, according to various immigration lawyers cited by the aforementioned agency, unfortunately the rules imply that Thousands of spouses of US citizens will not be able to participate because they left the country voluntarily in search of regularizing their status.meaning they will not be able to demonstrate continuous residence in the U.S.

The Parole in Place program will facilitate green cards for some immigrants. Photo:iStock Share

What can immigrants married to U.S. citizens do to obtain legal status?

Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria described will have to follow the above rules and face a difficult situation that is voluntarily leave the United States and their families. Under immigration law, those who remain illegally in the United States must leave the country for several years to be eligible to re-enter.

The other option is to remain in the country without legal status, with the uncertainty that this generates and the possibility of being deported at any time.