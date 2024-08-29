Many states in the United States often experience conflict over situations in which a group of Undocumented immigrants try to enter the country illegally crossing the border in very convoluted ways to evade controls, but No one would have imagined that there could be children involved..

It is that, according to what was reported Fox 5in the early hours of Wednesday, A group of 20 immigrants tried to sneak into the United States through a school bus transporting several children to school. The incident took place in the Jamul-Dulzura Unified School District, near the border with Mexico, and was alerted by the students.

Bus drivers are now advised not to stop at stops near this region.since it all began when the bus involved stopped at one of them to pick up the children who were waiting, a moment that the migrants -with backpacks on their backs- took advantage of to try to get on the vehicle with the aim of it taking them to the United States.

According to Nicole Cardinale, mother of one of the students who was on board the bus, Fox 5, the event “was really scary”. “If those 20 people had gotten on the bus and had tried to seize it, these children and the bus driver, could have been in real danger“, he said.

In this sense, he showed his concern for not knowing who these people were and how they might react to your child and the other children who were on the bus. “He said that these adults, who were not children, had backpacks and were trying to get on our bus… He said there were a lot of them,” the mother explained, referring to the conversation she had with her son after the incident.

What California authorities say about cases of undocumented immigrants trying to board school buses

Darrell Issa, representative of the California district where the incident occurred, spoke out through his official X account, and said: “Now Illegals are trying to break into school buses of our children,” joining in the condemnation of the event.

Meanwhile, citizens They remain expectant and very careful due to possible new incidents in the area, since, according to the aforementioned media, this is not the first time that undocumented immigrants have tried to sneak onto a school bus.