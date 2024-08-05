Undocumented people in the United States paid more taxes than many Americans and tax rates were higher for them than for the richest 1% of households in the country, revealed a study by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).

The organization assured that Immigrants are required by law to pay more than American citizens in similar situations, but they do not enjoy the same benefits.

Immigrant workers Photo:Istock Share

Almost 39 percent of the total taxes paid by immigrants undocumented immigrants goes to state and local governments, resulting in a total of $37.3 billion in 2022. Six states collected more than $1 billion each in tax revenue from undocumented immigrants living within their borders: California ($8.5 billion), Texas ($4.9 billion), New York ($3.1 billion), Florida ($1.8 billion), Illinois ($1.5 billion), and New Jersey ($1.3 billion).

“Income tax payments by undocumented immigrants are affected by laws that They are required to pay more than American citizens in a similar situation,” explained ITEP.

The debate over the situation of undocumented immigrants and taxes

“Debates on immigration policy raise a huge variety of issues that are fundamental to life in the United States. To shed light on just one of those issues, this study conducts the most comprehensive examination to date of federal, state and local tax payments made by undocumented individuals,” ITEP stated on its website.

In 2022, undocumented immigrants contributed $96.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes, “a figure that would increase significantly if these taxpayers were granted work authorization,” the experts said.

“Undocumented immigrants pay taxes that help finance infrastructure, institutions and public services in every state in the United States,” they recalled.