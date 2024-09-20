Ciudad Juárez— On Thursday afternoon, state police arrested two alleged attackers of a Border Patrol officer assigned to the El Paso area, who suffered facial injuries after throwing rocks at him.

The arrest was in support of the United States element, assigned to surveillance in the Anapra-Sunland Park area, since the attackers fled towards Ciudad Juárez, crossing the metal wall where they made a hole, indicated an agent of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

They are Carlos Román RR, 22, and Leobardo Miguel VM, 19, who allegedly tried to illegally cross into the United States and when they were stopped by the Border Patrol officer, they attacked him with their fists and then threw stones at him.

They were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.