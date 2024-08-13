A new rule from President Joe Biden’s administration would allow to thousands of undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers, sign up for health coverage guaranteed by the reform of the public health system starting next year.

The lawsuit was filed in North Dakota. and argues that the rule violates the welfare reform law of 1996 and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The plaintiff states, all with Republican attorneys general, They claim that this measure would encourage more immigrants to enter the United States without authorization.which would place a burden on states and their public school systems.

The plaintiff states include: Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Virginiain addition to the aforementioned North Dakota.

Impact on Dreamers and the US government’s response to the lawsuit of 15 states

Dreamers is the term used to refer to young people who came to the United States without authorization when they were children. This sector argues that they are fully integrated into their communities in the country and are fighting for greater rights. President Biden expressed his commitment to providing them with the necessary support to achieve success, including protection from deportation.

The proposed rule would allow this sector to access tax exemptions when enrolling in health coverage. Until now, they were not able to opt into subsidized health insurance programs. by the government due to the requirement of “legal presence” in the United States, he explained Los Angeles Times.

The plaintiff states argue that declaring the presence of dreamers legal through a rule is “illogical per se,” since would be at risk of deportation if the Biden administration did not intervene on their behalf.