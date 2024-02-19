Undisputedthe interesting boxing game developed by Steel City Interactive, will also arrive on PS5 And Xbox Series coinciding with the end of Early Access on PC: this was announced by the CEO of the development team, Ash Habib.

Updated in recent days with the introduction of the career mode, Undisputed will arrive on consoles with a particularly refined edition, given that at the moment conversion is the main focus of the studywho admitted the many differences compared to launching a game only on PC.

“Launching a game on Steam or at least on the PC platform is something completely different than the consolesso at the moment we are focused solely on that path”, said Habib during the interview with Insider Gaming which you can see below.