Shawn Porter to be one of the fighters on Undisputedthe new boxing game coming October 11 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Steel City Interactive and Deep Silver announced it with the trailer you can see below.

Just inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Porter was a two-time world welterweight championcompeted from 2009 to 2021 and made a name for himself with his aggressive fighting style and the frequency of his matches.

The video introduces the boxer and proposes an exciting roundup of his repertoirealternating different combat sequences and giving a clear idea of ​​the athlete’s abilities, as well as the authenticity of the game developed by Steel City Interactive.

Porter will further enrich an already rather substantial rosterwhich features legends such as Roy Jones Jr, Riddick Bowe, Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, Julio Cesar Chavez, Larry Holmes, Sugar Ray Leonard, referee Kenny Bayless and other great boxing stars.