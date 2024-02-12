The Steam Early Access version of Undisputed has been enriched with a mode loudly requested by players, namely the Careerthanks to which it is now possible to create an athlete from scratch and guide him to glory.

Specifically, it will be possible create a man or woman boxer, customizing various parameters, including hairstyle, clothing, fighting styles and body weight (which clearly also determines the category in which you will compete). It will also be possible to customize your own team of managers, cutmen and coaches who will help the player obtain fame, money and enhance the skills of their virtual avatar.

To add further depth to the formula, we find the possibility to choose or refuse which opponents to face and negotiate combat contractsinteract with the media to increase your fame and refine your parameters through training camps.

Once we reach the top, it will also be possible face boxing champions of the caliber of Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Sugar Ray Robinson and many more.