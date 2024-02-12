The Steam Early Access version of Undisputed has been enriched with a mode loudly requested by players, namely the Careerthanks to which it is now possible to create an athlete from scratch and guide him to glory.
Specifically, it will be possible create a man or woman boxer, customizing various parameters, including hairstyle, clothing, fighting styles and body weight (which clearly also determines the category in which you will compete). It will also be possible to customize your own team of managers, cutmen and coaches who will help the player obtain fame, money and enhance the skills of their virtual avatar.
To add further depth to the formula, we find the possibility to choose or refuse which opponents to face and negotiate combat contractsinteract with the media to increase your fame and refine your parameters through training camps.
Once we reach the top, it will also be possible face boxing champions of the caliber of Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Sugar Ray Robinson and many more.
A promising boxing simulator in early access on Steam
For those who don't know, Undisputed is a boxing simulator made by Steel City Interactive and currently available in early access on Steam at the price of 39.99 euros.
The key word behind the project is “realism” and for this reason the developers have created over 60 different punches and defensive tools, as well as a revolutionary footwork mechanic to make the matches as authentic as possible. Furthermore, we find over 14 locations for fights, a roster with more than 50 real boxers, different settings to adjust the difficulty, multiple different AI styles, realistic damage and facial deformation effects.If you want to know more, we refer you to our test of Undisputed.
