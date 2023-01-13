Publisher Plaion and development team Steel City Interactive announced the release date in early access for Undisputedthe new boxing game officially licensed that will be playable ahead of the release of the final version with early access starting January 31, 2023.

The early access is exclusively related to PC version on Steamat least for the moment, and allows you to try a first version of Undisputed, waiting to see the final one.

However, during the early access period, the developers will progressively expand the early access version, introducing various features, content and game modes.

Among these, the next arrival of the is expected Career mode and tools for creating your own boxer, plus more characters and rings available. Undisputed presents itself as a real boxing simulation rather than a standard fighting game, with a certain faithful reproduction of the typical dynamics of this sport.

With over 60 different shots, realistic commentary recorded directly from well-known commentators and licenses on numerous wrestlers, Undisputed sets itself as a reference title for fans of the sport. Among the fighters present within the roster which already includes 50 wrestlers we also find Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor and also a women’s division.

Among the main features we find a new movement mechanic, 60 different punches, various evasive and defensive maneuvers, physics-based interactions and a remarkable realism in terms of graphics, as we can also see from the presentation trailer. We recently released our demo of the Undisputed beta, which you can read to prepare for the Early Access release.