It has been a long time since we have a boxing game that seeks to simulate the activity of professional boxing. Yes, there are some trainers for the nintendoswitch and some other independent proposal. Nevertheless, Undisputed He comes to take advantage of that gap with an interesting proposal.

Right now, Undisputedlike many other games, goes through an early access period through Steamthat means that what you pay today is a very preliminary version of a product that will be updated little by little, just like what happened with GTFO, which took a while to have its version 1.0.

Playing this new boxing title is like going back to the times when boxing made a clear space between video games, sometimes as a kind of arcade experience until it transformed into something that tries to be a simulator. In this title we see a little of that, but surely we will see a clear evolution in the final product.

We have already seen progress, many licenses, legendary fighters, all kinds of references, now it only remains to know how your game system is.

It’s time to put on the gloves

From the first minutes of the game, Undisputed teaches you to play It is certainly a short tutorial that you can get a lot of use out of, especially since it teaches you everything you need to know when you get into this virtual ring.

The first thing you should know is that the distribution of buttons, at least using the Xbox controller, is X is the left jab, Y is the right jab, A is the left jab and B is the right jab. Pressing LB directs the jabs and straights to the body and the overhands become hooks to the sides. Combining two buttons can generate a left or right uppercut.

Source: PLAION

You have a free and 3D camera, so you move around the ring, attacking from various angles. If you press RB plus any button, you unleash a power punch that consumes a lot of your stamina. The joke to send your opponent to the canvas is not only to connect to the body or face, but also to leave him without resistance so that he enters at a time when he is severely damaged.

This is when you go into a state of adrenaline where you can attack at will, but it can also tire you out and let your guard down. Defense is tricky to run because you have to hit the left trigger. You can move the hip and so on. Although, there is also a variable that, depending on the boxer you use, a special guard is used, which can be frontal or with the shoulder like Floyd Maywheather Jr.

Undisputed is not an arcade game, nor is it a simulator

Given all the features you need to learn to play Undisputedthe first thing that comes to mind is that it is a boxing simulator. That’s kind of a half reality because you can adjust the experience to your liking. But, if what you are looking for feels like a duel as real as possible, then you will find it.

For example, it is important to understand that defense is very important and to read the way in which the opponent attacks. At first you feel completely free, but when your arms get tired and you realize that your stamina bar is running out, you lower your guard and the opponent’s counterattack comes. That’s why it’s important to understand a bit about the rhythm of a fight. Start with jabs and then a 1 – 2. If you rush me, the Hajime no Ippo anime is a good teacher for learning the basics of boxing.

Source: PLAION

If you don’t have the mentality of taking things calmly, measuring the distance, knowing how to approach and move away, the only thing that can happen is that your fighter is going to get tired very quickly and you won’t know what to do when the opponent connects you because your resistance is at rock bottom.

Now, you can make some adjustments so that the experience is not so strict and you do not punish your fighter for throwing so many air punches. Thus it could be understood that the experience of Undisputed is lost, but that is certainly a subjective appreciation.

The camera is a hit and miss

Let’s not lose sight of the following detail about Undisputed and that is the main problem that box games that try to have a simulated gaming experience load. The problem is the camera. Suddenly he has some very weird close-ups that don’t feel natural at all or, failing that, you feel like you’re just crowding in on the opponent.

The camera has an area of ​​opportunity to greatly improve the combat experience, because this way players will be able to better time their blows and duels will not feel so stuck. It’s also important to understand that the learning curve may be really long and that can be a handicap for those just starting out.

Source: PLAION

Now, the combat experience is exciting, but it can also be a bit heavy, especially when playing against the computer. This is because his way of fighting is, let’s say, reserved and half defensive. They are not even going to take risks in attacks. Surely with updates this section will improve.

Let’s not forget a slight detail, this is still an early release and for sure there will be a lot of adjustments to come, more than just boxer announcements and so on, because it looks like that’s what the dev streams will be about. Undisputed. It is almost a fact that adjustments to the game mechanics will come.

All kinds of environments and arenas

The graphic environment of Undisputed it’s good. During the loading screens, great attention is paid to the detail of the boxers, both contemporaries and those who are legends. The great thing is that boxers have their own stances, not all of them have the normal stance or throw punches in one direction.

If you pay attention, you will see that a southpaw fighter has a specific defense and his jabs are really rare compared to a righty. This makes you have to change the way you fight or think about how you approach your opponent. Yes, it’s a very deep topic, but if the game exposes it well, you should take advantage of it.

Source: PLAION

On the other hand, the atmosphere of the fights is certainly varied. You have high-end gyms, ones that look like abandoned buildings, small arenas, outdoor rings, and of course, a professional arena with all the lighting and presentations to make the boxing experience feel like when you see it on TV. .

The narration for the moment fulfills its mission of describing a fight. It’s not the best, nor is it the worst, it’s just a matter of getting used to it. It’s not like you’re going to find Latino narrators, it’s not something that’s going to happen, but it would be nice if they took this detail into account, as long as it shows that the region wants it.

Undisputed can help you better understand the box

You learn a lot about boxing when you get close to Undisputed like a simulator. Elk standing, the way of walking, the direction of the blows – all this is very educational. You can even better appreciate the boxers who are punchers or the ones with the best defense or counter.

You also learn to better appreciate the famous power shots that you hear so much about on television, the famous distance management, the rhythm of a fight, to learn to take advantage of resistance. It is an experience like few others and it is worth giving this early access a try if you really like boxing.

Source: PLAION

The reality is that we also have limited content and you have to be very patient if you already want to play with legends of the ring. What is a fact is that you are going to have a good time with the challenges, there is a fact that you are going to let go and the experience may be much more fun than you imagine.

At the moment Undisputed is only available through Steam and it is with early access, the price is 674 Mexican pesos and it will have fighters like “El Canelo” Álvarez, Rocky Marciano, Ali and many others.