Underwear | Contrary to what many people think, underwear can be adjusted – this is how you act correctly in the store

Underwear|There are some misconceptions about buying underwear, the Stockmann salesperson says. Most of them concern the fitting of panties and bras.

Few names shopping for underwear as her favorite hobby. However, sometimes you have to go shopping in the hope of suitable panties or bras.

There are still certain misconceptions about getting them, the stores say.

Multi for example, thinks that underpants should not be fitted at all, says the Stockmann salesperson Katrin Kesklaas.