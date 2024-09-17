In There are many top-tier airlines in the United States They compete to attract the largest number of passengers by presenting a good image, which means that each one carries out different specific measures with the aim of continuing to maintain the loyalty of its regular customers.

In that sense, from Delta Airlines They announced in a document a curious “appearance requirement” that they implement for their hostesses: They are forced to wear underwear, and that it is not visibleThis also serves as a sort of reminder to potential flight attendants.

This initiative has to do, according to the company in the statement, stipulations on personal care, hair, jewelry and clothingand includes a specific rule regarding underwear, which is useful for future hiring of hostesses so that they do not make these mistakes in interviews.

“Delta flight attendants spend the majority of their time with our customers and are the face of our airline.”, they specify, adding: “The customer service experience begins the moment a flight attendant puts on the uniform,” further fueling their objective.

As for the hair aspect, They indicate that it should have a natural appearance, without having reflections or “unnatural tones”and if it is long and below the shoulders, it should be pulled back “completely back and away from the eyes,” along the same lines as other personal hygiene items.

On the other hand, they indicate that Hostess dresses must reach the knees or below them, and they also state that no sports shoes or clothing can be worn. “Neon colors, multi-colors, decorations, glitter, hand-painted designs or airbrushed nails are allowed,” they say.

Knowing that the document It is aimed at future Delta flight attendants.they dedicated the following message to them: “We will work with you to accommodate a specific way of dressing or physical appearance that is consistent with religious beliefs or practices, unless it causes a security risk or other undue burden on the company.”