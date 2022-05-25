NASA’s Earth Observatory has released satellite images of an erupting underwater volcano. The image, taken May 14 by Operational Land Imager 2 on the Landsat 9 satellite, shows a cloud of discolored water being emitted from the undersea volcano. The satellite was designed to capture high-resolution images of our planet.

The Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands is one of the most active underwater volcanoes in the Pacific, according to NASA. It is about 24 kilometers south of an island called Vangunu.

Kavachi was nicknamed “Sharkano” after a 2015 expedition to the site revealed the crater was an unlikely home for two shark species, suggesting that large marine animals can exist in an extreme environment, tolerating hot, acidic water.

A scalloped hammerhead and silky shark were among several species of fish seen living on the active volcano by researchers.

To peer inside the Kavachi Crater, scientists deployed a baited drop camera to a depth of 164 feet (50 meters), according to the journal Oceanography.

The volcano erupts almost continuously, according to NASA, and steam and ash are often visible. The neighboring island is named after a sea god of the Gatokae and Vangunu people, and is sometimes also called Rejo te Kvachi, or “Kavachi Oven”.