The Baikal deep-sea neutrino telescope will be launched on March 12, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation told Izvestia. The work will be started by Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, together with JINR Director, RAS Academician Grigory Trubnikov. This megascience-class installation has been built since 2015 on the 106th km of the Circum-Baikal Railway on Lake Baikal by the international collaboration Baikal-GVD. The telescope was built under the patronage of scientists from the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Dubna) and the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Moscow). The neutrino detector is located 3.6 km from the shore of Lake Baikal and submerged to a depth of 1.1 km.

“The ceremonial launch of the deep-water neutrino telescope on Lake Baikal will become one of the brightest, flagship events of the Year of Science and Technology in the Russian Federation,” Valery Falkov told Izvestia. – This is the result of the intensive work of an international team of scientists led by the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The largest deep-sea neutrino telescope in the Northern Hemisphere will become a magnet for talented scientists from around the world, the minister added.

The installation will make it possible to detect sources of ultrahigh-energy neutrinos and investigate the evolution of galaxies and the Universe.

