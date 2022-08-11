The Mexican authorities have carried out, since last Monday, maneuvers with aquatic drones to evaluate and review the conditions of the mine with the aim of probing the space before the rescue divers entered the well. However, they have had problems sending rescue teams inside due to the still high water level and accumulation of debris.

Two military divers entered one of three flooded mine shafts Wednesday after a miner and rescue professional dove four times to clear debris, but were unable to get to the bottom. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has clarified in a press conference that the rescue work has not been suspended to try to get out the 10 miners trapped for more than a week in the municipality of Sabinas, in northern Mexico.