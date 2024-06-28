Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 13:09

In the quarter ending in May, there was a lack of work for 19.418 million people in the country, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), started in 2012 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The underutilized population thus fell to the lowest number since the quarter ended in January 2016.

The composite workforce underutilization rate was the lowest for quarters up to May since 2014, falling from 17.8% in the quarter up to February to 16.8% in the quarter up to May. In the quarter to May 2023, the workforce underutilization rate was 18.2%.

The indicator includes the unemployment rate, the underemployment rate due to insufficient hours and the potential workforce rate, people who are not looking for work but would be available to work.

The underutilized population fell by 5.9% compared to the quarter up to February, 1.218 million fewer people. Compared to the quarter up to May 2023, there was a decline of 6.2%, 1.279 million fewer people.

Underemployment rate due to insufficient hours worked

According to the IBGE, the underemployment rate due to insufficient hours worked remained at 5.1% in the quarter up to May, compared to a level of 5.1% in the quarter up to February.

Across Brazil, there are 5.191 million underemployed workers due to insufficient working hours. The indicator includes people employed with a working week of less than 40 hours who would like to work for a longer period.

In the transition from the quarter up to February to the quarter up to May, there was an increase of 107 thousand people in the population in this condition. The country has 119 thousand people underemployed due to insufficient hours worked in one year.