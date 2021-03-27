It has been almost six years since the magna Toby Fox saw the light on PC: Undertale, a very particular RPG that did not leave anyone indifferent, unraveled the foundations of its own genre and became one of the most acclaimed titles by players and critics. And it is no longer surprising that games indie conquer our hearts because, despite their technical limitations with respect to triple A, they tend to offer a gameplay very refreshing, risky proposals and unforgettable experiences.

And unforgettable is, without a doubt, the experience of playing Undertale for the first time; a consistent, round work that for a long time was exclusively enjoyable for PC, Mac and Linux gamers.

Xbox users have had to wait a long time to get our hands on this little gem, with Xbox One being the last launch pad since March 16. While Toby Fox is working on other projects such as the mysterious Deltarune, which is still not known if it is directly related to his previous work, Undertale has become a multiplatform title that we can acquire it for free if we are subscribed to Game Pass.

But it has rained a lot since that September 15, 2015 … is Undertale a timeless work? Are you keeping that magic alive, more than five years later, or has it come to us too late? Let’s check it out in this Undertale review from SomosXbox on Xbox One!

A story of monsters and humans

Centuries ago, humans and monsters coexisted on earth until a war broke out between them. The monsters, who lost the battle, were banished to the Underground –ORnderground in the original language — in which they have been trapped ever since. Guided by the king Asgore dremurr, the monsters would find a way to return to the surface and abandon that life of confinement and monotony.

Many years later, a human child climbed Mount Ebott, a place said no one ever returned from, and accidentally fell down a huge hole that led to the Underground. Our goal will be to guide the child through this underground world to find his way back home, but it will not be an easy task; we will need ingenuity, maybe a spider donut and last but not least – a lot, a lot determination.

To return home, our protagonist —because the gender of the character is undefined— will have to go through the entire Underground until you reach the portal that separates the two worlds and that will take you back to the surface. The Underground is divided into five places that correspond to the levels of the game: the ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall, Hotland and the Capital. However, our adventure will not exactly be a walk; The monsters of the Underground do not have a very good concept of humans and our soul is a very valuable key to their liberation … so many will try to kill us.

Monsters are one of Undertale’s strong points. We are faced with characters with very varied designs, well-defined personalities and a sense of humor of their own. From Sans ‘bad jokes to Alphys’ obsession with anime, each character has something that makes them unique and forges a very different kind of relationship with our protagonist. The way of introducing them is natural, leisurely, dedicating their moment to each character and making sure that we do not forget them.

Because the Underground monsters are very nice. Too nice when our goal is to kill them … or not?

Kill or forgive

Undertale begins to reveal his cards from the same tutorial, when it is time to learn how the battle system works and we are faced with the first great revelation: we don’t have to kill to advance. Instead, we can establish a conversation with our adversaries, interact with them and unlock the possibility of be pious, which ends the battle. Toriel, the first monster to guide us in the tutorial, will insist on this and we are the ones who make the decision to listen to her or, on the contrary, to advance to the traditional: defeating every enemy we meet.

“Kill or forgive” will be the dilemma that we will face throughout the game and the one that will define the three different routes with which we can complete it: Pacifist, Neutral and Genocidal. The way that Undertale evaluates us is something that I will leave you to discover on your own, but each route will have its consequences, its own enemies and – how can it be otherwise – its own end. Similarly, the gameplay It will also be different if we opt for one tactic or another, both of which are a great challenge for the player and a test of his perseverance, his convictions … and, yes, his determination.

If we choose to kill, we will have to find good weapons along the way exploring the levels, attack the enemies and hit the hits by pressing at the right time until the monster’s health reaches 0. On the other hand, if we choose to be pious we will have to protect our heart-shaped soul dodging the attacks of the enemies and having a different strategy for each one: with some it is useful to talk, with others we must insist a lot on not fighting or even with others we will have to flee in the most literal way. Each battle, especially boss battles, works differently and will even be radically different if we are already on one track or another.

I know what you did in the last game

Its different routes and possible decisions give Undertale a huge replayability factor, and this is something that the game itself knows. Knows it very well, and will not hesitate to use it as one more element of the narrative. Because, while the main mechanics of this title is already characteristic on its own, it is not the only thing that makes it so memorable: Undertale will remember everything you did. If you start a game, make a wrong decision and exit the game to load at the last save point… the game will know that you have done it; If you end the game with a route and start it over, some of its characters will know that you did it, for better or for worse. And this, taking into account that we are facing a decision-making game, gives a new dimension to the idea that our actions have consequences; because, in Undertale, the consequences are final.

From the first hours of play we will know that Toby Fox loves to break the fourth wall: at all times, we will have the feeling that Undertale knows it’s a game that he knows the rules to which he is subject and, above all, that he knows the power that the player has. The level of immersion that this grants is immense and adds greater magnitude to our decisions, since this rupture is not only a comic resource that is used in a specific way, but is part of the story and has direct consequences on it. He reminded me, keeping my distance, those famous creepypastas Technological techniques that kept me awake at night, and Toby Fox has certainly taken them into account as one of his many references.

In each launch for other platforms, Undertale has introduced some new detail and Xbox One has been no exception. Like on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, we can access a new location: Dog shrine. And finding it will be essential for the most complete players, because we will have to have a good time in there if we want to achieve all the achievements. A detail that has its grace and follows the line of the tone of the game, although personally there were other challenges and curiosities within Undertale that would have been more interesting to reward through achievements.

Undertale analysis on Xbox One

Almost six years later, there is no doubt that Undertale is still a highly recommended title and one that has become a classic that everyone should play at least once.. Its proposal is very daring and innovative, its true message fits without contradicting its playability and all the elements that compose it complement each other in perfect harmony, being incredibly consistent. The way he uses the language of the video game and its rules to tell his story and convey his message is something that, without a doubt, should be taken into account and taken as a reference in the future.

His creepy memory, his characters, and his particular battle system give that strange impression that Undertale is a game with a life of its own, and this feeling helps us to get involved with their conflicts and their characters; it has an effect on us, makes us feel guilty about our decisions or invites us to repeat the game until everything goes well. Because Undertale is not just humor fresh off the internet and a clever proposition, it is also a story about empathy, violence and self-improvement.

Because, despite adversity, we are still ourselves.