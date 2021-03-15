Indie games have recently been products that have offered the video game industry a breath of fresh air, especially thanks to their stories or the ways in which they are told, as was the case with What Remains of Edith Finch. But if there is a title that has been widely acclaimed by critics and the public, in addition to Celeste, that has been Undertale.

Developed by Toby Fox, the game shows a face rarely seen in video games before, where each monster is an individual and each interaction is unique. And now, thanks to Xbox who has shared a post through Xbox Wire, we have been able to know that Undertale trains on Xbox, and that it will do it directly in Xbox Game Pass.

Until today, the title developed by Toby Fox had not reached the Microsoft platform, but finally, more than five and a half years after its arrival on PC, the title will already be available on Xbox consoles. Specifically, the premiere of Undertale on Xbox It will take place tomorrow, March 16.

In addition, Microsoft has confirmed that the game will have improvements designed for all those who enjoy games on home consoles. However, and as a negative point, they have also confirmed that the game will not be compatible with the progress and save data achieved on other platforms.

