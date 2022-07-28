What does the color red sound like? Hard, shrill, or insidiously soft? What sound does a black arabesque produce? A scale full of hops? And how do you hum a painting made up of festive strings? Whoever stands in front of the abstract work of the Jewish Sedje Hémon, who originally trained as a violinist, cannot help but try to sing after her paintings, which are now on display in the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in the exhibition Abstracting Parables.

Hémon (1923-2011) is arrested as a resistance woman during the Second World War and miraculously survives the Nazi camps. However, her health is so bad that she has to stop playing the violin in the 1950s. She picks up her second great love: painting. This work, as it turns out in the Stedelijk, is an ode to art itself (hence also a title like The feast of painting), to the vitality, and uncompromising nature of abstract art. Translating those abstract foundations to something else, for example music or to the flat surface, you see Hémon doing it all her life.

Hémon is one of three artists who can be seen side by side in this major exhibition in three separate solos. The title of the exhibition, Abstracting Parables, means that the work of the Pakistani artist and designer Imran Mir (1950-2014), the Afro-Brazilian activist, stage actor and artist Abdias Nascimento (1914-2011) and of Hémon is abstract, but sometimes also narrative. All three relate to the western tradition of modernism, without neglecting their own culture, the place where their cradle stood or that of their ancestors. This is most clearly visible in the work of Nascimento and Mir.

work of Imran Miro, Sedje Hemon and Abdias Nascimento at the exhibition Abstracting Parables. Photo Peter Tijhuis work of Imran Miro, Sedje Hemon and Abdias Nascimento. Photo Peter Tijhuis Sedje Hemon, Movements vivants1958, (oil on canvas, 57 x 77 cm). Photo Marjon Gemmeke

Forgotten votes

The exhibition was created by the curatorial team of the last edition of Sonsbeek, which opened in Arnhem last summer. This art manifestation extends until 2024. During that time, Sonsbeek manifests itself in a few places. The Stedelijk Museum is the first major stop.

The three artists are presented as alternative, forgotten voices in the dominant Western art discourse. That sounds good, but is only partly true, because Sedje Hémon has certainly not been forgotten in her long life. She already had exhibitions in Paris in the 1950s and was acquired by the Dutch art historian Hans Jaffé for the Stedelijk Museum in the 1960s. In 1968 the Holland Festival had her paintings ‘translated’ into music, and Hémon also became famous as an avant-garde composer and champion of the pan flute. In addition, her work was shown at the previous Documenta in 2017, both in Kassel and Athens.

It is different with Imran Mir and Abdias Nascimento, who have never been seen in Europe. Their work comes as a big surprise. And that surprise mainly lies in the fact that it is both one and the other. Both a story and the abstraction, both the ratio and the spirituality. The interesting thing is that, as you walk through the halls, look, walk back and look again, it is the paintings that are the least figurative that tell the most.

Abdias Nascimento, Creation n. 2: Obatala and Eshu1973, (acrylic on canvas, 156 x 105.7 cm).

Photo Miguel Pacheco e Chaves, RCS Arte Digital Imran Miro, Sixth Paper on Modern Art1984, (acrylic on canvas, 185 x 150 cm).

Photo Imran Mir Art Foundation Imran Miro, Eighth Paper on Modern Art1996, (acrylic on canvas, 183 x 154 cm).

Photo Imran Mir Art Foundation Abdias Nascimento, Afro Standard1993, (acrylic on canvas, 84 x 54 cm).

Photo Miguel Pacheco e Chaves, RCS Arte Digital

All-seeing eye

Mir is most obvious in his references to the Western canon, simply because the titles of his canvases and some images (Sixth Paper on Modern Art, Eight Paper on Modern Art, etc.) refer to it. Mir has an erratic expressiveness. His sculptures quickly become too literal. But many of his acrylic paintings are incredibly good. Highlight is the above Sixth Paper on Modern Artin which he uses triangles, rectangles, squares and circles, midnight blue, white and all the colors of the rainbow to try to fathom something as impossible as the riddle of creation.

Of the three soloists, Nascimento is the most activist. His sometimes brightly colored paintings are full of references to the black struggle for justice, to the forced crossing from Africa to the ‘New World’, to the cosmology of gods and myths. This gives his work a fairytale allure, which is expressed in many figurative elements. Yet Nascimento also clearly refers to abstraction – and in his best works this ensures tranquility, balance and a great mysterious attraction.

One of his most beautiful canvases is called Creation n. 2: Obatala and Eshu. The god of the heavens and the benevolent spirit that is Eshu are not represented in body and limb. Instead, you see, as it were, a rowboat from above, which can also be read as an all-seeing eye. Black ironwork in the foreground makes the scene even flatter than it already is. Everything is a symbol, but everything is also autonomous art. Everything is color, shape and the ability to build a new perspective.

Also read: Sonsbeek says goodbye to muscle art and macho culture



Exhibition Abstracting Parables. Sedje Hemon, Imran Mir, Abdias Nascimento. Until 16/10, Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam. Three readers appeared for the exhibition. Inl: urban.nl ●●nel