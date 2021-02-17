Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences at UAE University (CMHS-UAEU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) yesterday, to enhance cooperation in several areas, including health and medical education, scientific research and health care.

The two institutions will, in cooperation, develop updated medical education programs based on scientific evidence, including lectures and educational seminars for undergraduate students, in addition to in-depth training programs for postgraduate students, with emphasis on various topics, such as stem cell biology, stem cell therapy, and genetics. , Immunology of cancer, and others.

The MoU also covers joint research initiatives, in addition to joint employment opportunities at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Emirates University and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, including the appointment or promotion of the center’s doctors to the rank of assistant professor with a rank commensurate with the ranks approved in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Emirates University.

The two parties agreed to organize seminars, conferences, workshops, joint training programs, and other academic and professional events and activities to support the continuing education of doctors and medical students. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Dr. Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Immunology and General Director of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.

Prof. Dr. Jumaa Al Kaabi said: The College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UAE University is one of the leading medical colleges in the UAE and the region. The college has made scientific contributions of great medical value over the years, which have benefited the Emirati medical community.

He added: We aspire to unify efforts in several areas by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, including stem cell research and treatment .. We started our partnership during the first days of “Covid-19”, and today we are working to establish cooperation to bring new treatments and developments in research to United Arab Emirates, and at the international level.