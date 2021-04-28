Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal National Council and the House of Representatives of the Republic of Colombia signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in its parliamentary predecessor, as the first memorandum concluded by the Federal National Council virtually, in light of what the world is going through from the repercussions of the Corona virus (Covid-19) with the aim of strengthening the frameworks for consultation, coordination and exchange of opinion on various issues of concern. The common interest is in line with the vision of the UAE and deepens the partnership with the Republic of Colombia based on global values, trends and growing common interests, and achieves the country’s approach and its keenness to enhance communication, cooperation and the establishment of partnerships with various countries and peoples of the world.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, and HE German Blanco, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Colombia, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said: The strategic relations between the two countries, since their establishment in 1976, have witnessed a remarkable development on various political, economic and investment levels, stressing the Council’s keenness to develop cooperation relations with the Colombian Parliament, reflecting the level and importance of the existing relations between our two countries.

His Excellency said, “The Memorandum of Understanding signed today between our two councils represents a basis for developing aspects of parliamentary cooperation between our two countries, especially in the areas of exchanging information and parliamentary experiences, and in coordinating political opinions and positions in various parliamentary forums, and for cooperation between our two councils to be a pillar that can be built upon to achieve more. Aspects of cooperation and joint work in the bilateral relations between our two countries ».

For his part, Blanco stressed that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation will contribute to consolidating parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries’ councils and enhancing them towards broader horizons in order to meet the aspirations of their peoples and achieve their common interests towards progress, development and prosperity. He expressed his deep thanks to the UAE for the various aspects of support it provides to countries and provided it to the Republic of Colombia, especially providing the state with all medical supplies to face the repercussions of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), which had a great impact on the souls of the Colombian people.