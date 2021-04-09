Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police General Command signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Literature Foundation specifying the commitment of the two parties to enrich the experience of inmates in penal and correctional institutions, through the “From Inside Out” initiative, which continues its relentless efforts since it was first launched by the Emirates Literature Foundation in 2017, with the support of Dubai Police, with the aim of enabling inmates of penal and correctional institutions in Dubai to communicate with writers and writers, and to reap the benefits of the many benefits of reading and writing.

The memorandum was signed by Dubai Police, Brigadier General Khaled Shaheil, Director of the General Administration of Community Happiness, while Isabel Abulhoul, CEO and member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation, signed it on the part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, in the presence of a number of officers and individuals from both sides.