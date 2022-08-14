Just like any other form of fashion, piercings are stylish and trending fashion among many men and women around the globe. Ashley piercing is a type of piercing done at the middle center of the lower lip.

It is one of the common types of lip piercing. To create this piercing, you will need to get a single puncture through the lower lip. Here are the things you need to know about Ashley piercing if you have one or considering getting it.

Procedure

To start any type of body modification procedure, the first important thing is sterilizing the tools to be used. This applies when getting a piercing on your lip too. The next step after sterilization of tools is washing your mouth and the lips using water and a disinfectant solution.

You should note that washing the mouth and lip is an important step. This is because it helps get rid of any bacteria present for a while so that you don’t get bacteria into the piercing which will later cause infections.

The third step is marking the entry spot of the needle using a surgical pen. This step is done by an experienced person as it is almost impossible to do it by yourself because it is hard to focus your sight on your lower lip.

During the procedure, the specialist will use a tool similar to a dentist’s equipment to keep your lower lip in place. The piercing is done with a straight needle and is done very fast to minimize the pain. The jewelry is inserted right away after the piercing.

The Price of an Ashley Piercing

Normally, prices will vary based on the experience of the piercer. If you are getting your Ashley from a very experienced piercer, you will pay a little more compared to someone who is starting their piercing profession.

The jewelry you use on your piercing should always be gold or silver. It is important that your piercer confirms the material because these are the metals that go well with the body and the chances of allergies from the two are very minimal.

It is wise to go to an experienced piercer even if it will cost you more. This is so to avoid chances of mistakes because a misplaced piercing can cause damage to your lip or other serious complications.

How Much Pain is Caused by an Ashley Piercing

The truth is that an Ashley piercing is one of the most painful types of piercing. However, they are less painful compared to other forms of piercing, such as nipple and cartilage piercings.

Most people who get this type of piercing will experience painful swelling of the lip afterward due to the placement of the piercing.

Another cause of the pain is the location of the piercing, which is the center of the lip and has several nerve endings.

A piercing on the lip will obviously be prone to infections because of contact with saliva, which is known to carry numerous bacteria. If you experience any form of extreme pain, you should book an appointment with your doctor immediately.

The position of an Ashley piercing is also delicate because it is likely to come into contact with many external factors such as food and makeup. Any contact will definitely cause you some degree of pain on a fresh piercing, so it is good if you minimize contact.

If the pain from the piercing is too much to bear, you can always pain relief medications during the early durations of healing. During the procedure, staying calm is important to ease your mind from the thought of possible pain.

Healing Duration of an Ashley Piercing

The healing duration will depend on the aftercare and also your body. The normal range of healing for this piercing is 3 to 4 months.

Ensure that you take good care of your piercing, especially when it is fresh by things such as proper hygiene, minimizing contact, and avoiding touch. For faster healing, it is also good you avoid any form of lip makeup for a while.

If your Ashley piercing takes more time than expected to heal or even the healing process is deteriorating, you should seek immediate medical attention.