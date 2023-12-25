Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 14:16

Summer, with temperatures reaching record highs due to heat waves, increases energy consumption, and a large part of the reason lies in the use of air conditioning units or fans. Handling this equipment, however, requires care to avoid fires that can be caused by excessive electrical charge. An important recommendation is to check whether the property has the electrical capacity to support the equipment, especially the air conditioning, which consumes more energy.

Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute of Postgraduate Studies and Engineering Research at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Coppe/UFRJ) Edson Watanabe explains that in properties with old buildings the biggest concern was with lighting and preparation for receiving few devices, very different from today, where the number of electronics in the same property is increasing, and which still require a greater energy load. “There are many places with microwaves, air fryers, magnetic induction stoves. Those who increase these loads have to be careful”, he warned in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Related news:

Watanabe revealed that he asked a class of students to check whether the installations were correct in their homes, and half reported problems. “When one goes to take a shower, the other cannot turn on the air conditioning, because one will knock the other down,” he said, referring to the property's lack of electrical capacity to support a greater load of consumption at the same time.

“The main tip is to hire an electrical professional to check whether your home’s power supply is compatible in size and whether it can really support the increase in equipment such as air conditioning”, recommends the spokesperson for the Rio Fire Department. de Janeiro, Major Fábio Contreiras.

The short circuit that tends to be the villain in some cases of fires, according to the professor, is a rare occurrence and normally when it happens, circuit breakers usually protect the place by turning off the system. “It is rare that this does not happen, that is, the protection does not work. Short circuit is not the problem, what happens is that in many places the installation is old and was done at a time when air conditioning was rare. There was air conditioning in two places, in the living room and one bedroom, the rest did not have it. This is the first point. The other is that the conductor, the wire, has to be able to withstand the air conditioning unit, which is completely different from lamps and even fans, which generally consume very little compared to air conditioning”, he explained.

The long period in which devices are turned off requires care when they come into use again. According to Professor Watanabe, in the case of a 12,000 btu residential air conditioner, consumption can increase 10 to 20 times compared to a fan. “The problem is that in some cases the wires are not prepared for this. The socket is also a risk as it remains stuck in the electrical outlet for a long time without the device being used,” he warned.

“This could result in poor contact if it is only used the following year. Bad contact is very bad because, in general, it is not noticed. When there is poor contact, the socket starts to heat up, in some cases it melts and catches fire. This is quite common. It’s a good idea to unplug the socket when you’re not using the device,” he recommended, adding that it’s also important to keep the socket clean.

Another recommendation is not to install the electrical point close to the floor or near flammable materials, which can also cause fires. “It's asking to catch fire. It’s better not to help”, he joked, also suggesting that the person check after the device has been running for an hour to see if the socket is getting hot.

“If it’s hot, call an electrician and ask him to check the circuit. If the circuit breaker is tripping on its own, there is also a problem. It's a good idea to check if the wire is the correct size. If it’s not there, and it catches fire, the damage is huge.”

In addition to annual maintenance carried out by a professional air conditioning specialist, the professor remembers that it is also good to keep the device's filter clean, but in this case it is for health reasons due to the accumulation of dust. “It stays there collecting dust all year long and when it turns on everything goes into space and onto us.”

Professor Watanabe recalled that the most modern devices, inverters, have a different system. “It's a little more expensive, but in general they don't have a starting peak, they're smoother, electronically controlled and more efficient. Theoretically they are better.”

Another danger highlighted by the fire department spokesperson is that of connecting several devices to the Benjamin socket adapter or a filter without a fuse. “These adapters are not legal, they are not regulated. The only way to use several devices in the same socket is to use a line filter, approved by Inmetro, with a circuit breaker fuse, which in the event of an overload will turn off all power. If you need to connect several pieces of equipment to the same socket due to your home’s needs, it is essential to have a power strip and not use improvised means such as a Benjamin socket adapter, for example,” he said.

For Professor Watanabe, the risks occur due to lack of knowledge. “It would be good if the population knew a little about electricity. Normal household sockets come in two types. One of them has 10 amps. If you connect a cell phone charger it is well below 1 amp, but if you add more than four fans it could be a problem. The air conditioning is useless. It has to be just him and not have anything hanging with the air conditioning, which is generally at 20 amps,” he said.

In yet another recommendation to avoid accidents, Major Contreiras highlighted that when purchasing equipment it is necessary to observe the voltage and amperage of each one. If the property does not have the capacity, it is necessary to call an electrician to carry out the conversion on the power panel. “It’s an important point. Many times people want to put 20 amp equipment into a 10 amp socket. This can cause an overload and it can catch fire as it cannot withstand the temperature”, he explained.

The Fire Department spokesperson informed that most of the calls made by firefighters in the country are due to electrical causes caused by overload, short circuit due to equipment defects and imperfect contact that occurs in sockets that release sparks. “If it comes into contact with a curtain, a sheet, or a bed, it can catch fire quickly. These are the three most common causes of fires,” he warned.

The major said that in cases of electrical fires, the main recommendation is that the person does not try to put it out immediately with a glass or bucket of water, for example. “We know that the electric current passes a lot through water and the person will get a shock and could even die. The first thing to do is turn off the house's electrical network to stop fueling the fire. When you turn off the circuit breaker or main switch, wherever you are, it helps prevent the fire from gaining proportions”, he recommended.

If the property has a fire extinguisher, it can also be used to fight the fire, as long as it is the appropriate equipment. “There are generally two types of extinguishers on the market that are used. Carbon dioxide or dry chemical powder. It's the two of them who can put out a fire like this, but if there's nothing left, the most important thing is to leave the house, get people out safely and call the Fire Department at number 193 so that we can actually provide assistance”, he explains. , highlighting that if the person is able to move away the burning electronic item, such as an iron, and take it outside the house, it is important to prevent the spread of the fire.

“To do this, it is also important to be very careful not to expose yourself to fire. As a general rule, it is always recommended to call the Fire Department to fight and never use water”, he reinforced.

Batteries

Another precaution pointed out by the Fire Department spokesperson is with portable equipment charged by batteries. Generally, extra cell phone batteries, new vehicle batteries, electric motorcycles.

“All lithium ion-based batteries, in situations of heat waves, are dangerous, because if these equipment are exposed to high temperatures, for example, inside a locked vehicle with a lot of sun on a very hot day, they can become damaged and in some more extreme cases they can even catch fire. The recommendation we always give is to never leave batteries and specific equipment inside closed vehicles or at home. They should always be kept in ventilated, well-ventilated places, away from the sun. So be very careful with electrical equipment on very hot days. Although they are prepared to withstand high temperatures, it is always good to have prevention”, he observed.

Meteorology

Summer, which began at 0:27 am on December 22nd and ends at 0:06 am on March 20th, promises high temperatures, but also, according to meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) Andrea Ramos, it is a rainy season. “Summer is the rainiest season when compared to the others and there are irregularities in the form of storms with lots of rain showers, thunderstorms and gusts of wind, especially because it is very hot. El Niño is still generating these irregularities”, he informed Agência Brasil.

In 2023, Brazil faced nine heat waves, the last being between December 14th and 17th. To be a cause for warning, a heat wave must have a maximum temperature above 5 degrees in relation to the climatology that represents the historical series since the beginning of temperature measurements, in addition to a period of at least 4 consecutive days. The reason for the heat waves was the climate phenomenon El Niño, which will continue to impact temperature values ​​in January.

“From February onwards, the intensity of the heat should decrease a little, but it will still persist, at least, until October 2024”, pointed out Andrea Ramos, who did not rule out the possibility of a new heat wave in January.

According to the meteorologist, the consensus climate forecast between Inmet, the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies (Cpetec) and the Cearense Meteorology Foundation (Funceme) indicates the prognosis for January and February of average rain in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and part of Minas Gerais, while in the Northeast and North of the country it is below average and in the South it will be above average.

“According to the World Meteorological Organization, since August we have been experiencing the hottest months since our measurements began. This is a fact here in Brazil and worldwide. 2023 will certainly be the hottest year on record, surpassing 2016, which was also considered a super El Niño year,” said Andrea Ramos.