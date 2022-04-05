One of the most relevant issues for the economy (and least understood by investors) is the concept of the yield curve.

Despite the scary term, it’s a pretty simple principle, and an accurate indicator of the expectations of this entity called the market, which is nothing more than a crowd of people and a slightly smaller group of professional investors trying to cash in on price movements. Let’s explain this principle in a didactic way.

We start with a simple example. Suppose you perform a task for $1,000. Which is better financially: receiving that R$1,000 when the task is completed or receiving R$1,000 a year from now?

It is intuitive that receiving the R$ 1,000 upon completion of the task is better. You can spend the money sooner. And even if you don’t have an urgent need to spend that money, you can invest the R$ 1,000 to earn interest or, in the most conservative hypothesis, defend your money from inflation.

So it’s clear that getting $1,000 a year from now is worse than getting $1,000 now. how much worse? Then we get into the history of the yield curve.

Let’s assume that you performed a task in March 2022 knowing that the payment of R$ 1,000 would be made in March 2023. In order not to lose too much, you propose to the person who hired you to pay the R$ 1,000 plus interest. The remuneration of that money will make it indifferent to receive the money now or a year from now, at least in monetary terms.

What interest? To make things easier, both agree that it will be the benchmark Selic interest rate. Which, at that moment, is at 11.75% per year. That is, in March 2023 you will receive R$ 1,117.50.

If interest were always equal over time, this reasoning could be applied to any case of later payments. However, this is not what happens in practice. In the day-to-day economy, the change in inflation expectations and the actions of the Central Bank make interest rates fluctuate a lot. In the Brazilian case, between March 2021 and March 2022, the Selic rate rose from 2% per year to 11.75%, and should rise a little more during the first half of the year.

After this long technical explanation, let’s look at what is happening in the US interest rate market. There, as here, there are government bonds of various maturities. The most traded are bonds with terms of two, five and ten years.

On Tuesday morning (5), the two-year bonds were trading at 2.46% per year. Five-year-olds were traded at 2.60% per year. This makes sense: as five years is a longer term than two years, it is reasonable to expect the remuneration to be higher. But the ten-year bonds were trading at 2.45% a year. Below five years and slightly below two years. Which, in theoretical terms, is absurd.

However, despite seeming contradictory, this phenomenon has an explanation. Longer-term expectations are that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, will reduce interest rates in the future, as the outlook for the economy is not good. Whether this will happen or not is impossible to know right now. What the interest rate movement is indicating – and this phenomenon has been happening for a few weeks now – is that market agents expect a less heated economy and lower interest rates in the future.

Tags: United States, American interest rates, inflation, central bank, economic growth, dollar, government bonds, Selic rate, Central Bank, futures market, economic expectations, Why did American interest rates fall? Why did the Selic rate rise? What is the future of the American economy?

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat