The employment generation index in December in the US had a positive balance, according to the country’s economic report. THE payrollreleased this Friday by the US central bank, showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% compared to the previous month: 223,000 non-agricultural jobs were created in the last 30 days of 2022.

The Labor Department also reported that the number of unemployed fell to 5.7 million in December.

+ Dollar has a slight drop on the day against the real, but is on track to close the 1st week of the year on a high

But after all, what is the payroll?

THE Payroll (Nonfarm Payroll), US economic report, is released monthly and has worldwide impact. Prepared by the Federal Reserve (FED), US central bank, it presents data on job creation in the United States (which is why it is also called payroll data). The report is always released on the first Friday of the month, showing the result of the previous month via indicators.

In the penultimate report of 2022, for example, President Joe Biden celebrated the results that, for him, showed a recovery of jobs with stability and following strong, in addition to historically low unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics, while the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) grew again in the third quarter and people’s incomes increased.

Among the indicators disclosed in the report are: unemployment rate, average annual salary, sectors that hire and fire, sectors that hire the most, number of jobs created, among others.

Since the report deals with US economic issues, why does it impact countries and exchanges around the world?

Given the number of jobs in the United States, one can assess when the country’s economy is heated or ‘down’. The dollar, for example, is directly affected by the report. As they are released by the Fed, the indicators may also affect the direction of the American interest rate, since the bank sets goals for the monetary policy.

Therefore, as the dollar, the world’s monetary reference, affects currencies in several other countries, its appreciation – or devaluation – also impacts other economies. In Brazil, for example, this volatility impacts the basic interest rate, the Selic.

The same goes for investors: traders, in this case, are directly impacted by the payroll, as they also deal with short-term monetary operations. The US employment report is one of the key indicators to keep an eye on. B3 – Stock Exchange – investments also reacted to the data.