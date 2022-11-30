United Nations Forum discusses legislation that will punish anyone who has a record of violating good practices with employees and the value chain from 2025

As soon as COP-27 released the final text of the summit on November 2, reinforcing the message that companies and governments need to move forward on issues of environmental responsibility, business leaders from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the due diligence on human resources. The debate takes place at UN Headquarters at the 11th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights. And the bottom line is: European and non-European companies will have to strictly control the working conditions of their employees and their supply chain if they want to continue selling to the bloc.

The text presented earlier this year by the European Commission was based on the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights of the United Nations (UN) and the Guidelines for Multinational Companies of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It is in process, but should be concluded and come into effect next year. Companies will have a period of up to two years to adapt. Once the period has expired, those who do not integrate due diligence into their corporate practices may be punished with a fine up to the banning of the sale of their products in the region.

Despite having the conceptual support of several of the countries present at the Forum, what is heard in the discussion panels is that the established criteria are very rigorous. Without a review, the fear is that even local companies will not be able to comply with the requirement, which could lead to widespread bankruptcy and the unemployment of thousands of people.

BRAZIL The country was on the plenary stage twice on the first day of the event. In the opening panel, the manager of Social Responsibility, Brand and Reputation at Eletrobras, Pedro Villela Capanema, spoke to the audience about actions that the company has been adopting to improve the quality of its relations with the various stakeholders. The company, according to Capanema, is reviewing and improving several of its processes after the privatization carried out in June this year. One of the highlights pointed out by the executive during a parallel event promoted by the Global Compact at UN Brazil refers to the diversity of the team. “As a public company, we had some limitations due to the tender policy, now we are getting closer to partners and outlining policies to improve inclusion rates”, he said.

In the second participation, deputy Helder Salomão (PT-RS) spoke about the Bill he authored, PL 572/2022, which provides for the creation of a Legal Framework for Human Rights in Brazil. According to the text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, the State and companies have common obligations to respect and not violate human rights; not to practice acts of collaboration, complicity, instigation, inducement and economic, financial or service cover-up with other entities, institutions or persons that violate human rights. To enter into force, the road is still long with the necessary evaluation of some commissions. But the journey has already begun and those who do not immediately begin adapting processes may run the risk of being left out of the inexorable transition to the new economy.