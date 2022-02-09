In progress in the Senate, a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) was nicknamed “Kamikaze” among the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. With the potential to shake the pillars of the government’s fiscal policy, the PEC proposes reducing taxes on the prices of diesel, biodiesel, gas and electricity between 2022 and 2023.

In addition, the proposal calls for a diesel allowance of up to R$1,200 per month for self-employed truck drivers.

+ Pacheco: With bills, fuel PEC may not be necessary

The tax exemption account (and therefore the fear of Guedes’ team) can reach more than R$100 billion and is treated as PEC Kamikaze or PEC of Fiscal Irresponsibility – a parallel with the Japanese groups that acted in World War II (1939 – 1945) and became known as “kamikaze” for committing suicide by throwing their planes into enemy ships.

tax binge

On the verge of elections, the PEC still opens the scope of goodness and discusses the possibility of increasing the gas allowance subsidy to 100%, currently paid to 5.5 million families with 50% of the value of the cylinder. The improvement may include all Auxílio Brasil families, now numbering around 17.5 million families – an addition of 12 million families to the gas program.

More than R$17.7 billion would be used outside the spending ceiling to maintain the popular financing program.

Despite the fear of Paulo Guedes’ team, the text finds support in the Jair Bolsonaro government itself, especially in the political wing and in the Centrão allies, led by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (critical of Guedes’ work).

Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the president’s son, is one of the senators who supports the passage of the PEC and said, in an interview with Crusoé magazine, that he thinks the discussion is important.

“It’s not that I support the PEC 100%. I think it’s important to have a discussion. It is in the PEC to give subsidy to truck drivers. This, for example, I am against. There are ways you can help truck drivers other than through subsidies, such as Paulo Guedes’ proposal to reduce the price of biodiesel. My vote will always be in agreement with Paulo Guedes’ economic team. If the PEC goes ahead, the final text will be greatly modified,” he said.

Guedes supports a diesel tax exemption policy through federal taxes and a reduction in ICMS, but he is against all this opening proposed by the PEC.

‘Kamikaze is Guedes’ policy’

In an interview with Reuters, senator and author of the PEC, Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), said that I expected more respect from Paulo Guedes and fired at the government’s main economic guarantor.

“Now, I can tell you with complete certainty, conviction: kamikaze is the economic policy he practices against the Brazilian people,” he said. The politician also criticized “his inertia in taking an attitude, in presenting a proposal to contain the rise in fuel prices that generates inflation, generates difficulty, generates poverty”.

Fávaro’s PEC and two other projects dealing with fuel reduction should be discussed in the Senate as early as next week. Until then, the government should continue to work out an alternative to stop the PEC Kamikaze.

In the Chamber, a PEC proposed by deputy Cristiano Áureo (PP-RJ), another ally of Ciro Nogueira, also discusses the tax reduction around fuel. Although simpler, the text can generate an impact between R$ 54 billion and R$ 75 billion with the exemptions.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

