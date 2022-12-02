Dubbed the “blue samurai”, the team does not use the colors of the Japanese flag on its uniform; Japanese are in the round of 16 of the World Cup

One of the great surprises of the World Cup in Qatar, the Japanese team is known by the nickname of “samurai blue”a clear reference to the already characteristic uniform of the Japanese team and to the warrior class that dominated the country during the shogunate.

The Japanese wore the blue shirt in the 3 matches played so far. They beat the Germans by 2-1, lost to the Costa Ricans by 1-0 and defeated the Spaniards by 2-1. With the 6 points conquered in the two victories, both against world champion teams, the team advanced to the round of 16. They face the Croatians in the 1st stage of the knockout stage.

However, those who watched the games might wonder why Japan’s first shirt is blue when the country’s flag is white and red. In fact, some Japanese teams in other sports use red as their primary color. Football, no.



Japan Football Association Uniforms worn by the Japan national football team from 1936 to 2022

According to the newspaper Mainichi Shimbunthere are some theories for this.

In 1930, when the Japanese team had been formed for the 1st time, light blue was chosen because it was the color of the uniform used by the Imperial University of Tokyo (now the University of Tokyo), from which some of the team’s players came.

In 2021, Adidas, manufacturer of sporting goods and sponsor of the Japanese national team, launched a special jersey for the 100th anniversary of the Japan Football Association. The uniform is inspired by the first models used by the team.

There are also other theses of choosing blue:

the Japanese would have opted for the color blue because it would represent the waters around the Japanese archipelago;

blue was chosen to avoid confusion with other Asian teams that already wear red, such as China and South Korea.

The Japan Football Association does not have documents explaining the reason for choosing the blue color, according to the Japanese newspaper. However, the Japanese soccer team already played in red, from 1989 to 1991.

The reason for dropping the color: the team did not qualify for the 1990 World Cup, held in Italy. The Qatar Cup is the 7th in a row for the Japanese team. You “blue samurai” never made it past the round of 16. They lost in this knockout stage in 2018, 2016 and 2002, when it hosted the competition.



Japan Football Association From left to right: the jerseys worn by the Japanese national team in 1989, 1990 and 1991

