The group’s hospitals are recognized for superior indicators compared to institutions of excellence in Brazil

Continuous investment in monitoring programs and improving quality indicators is essential to maintain safety and effectiveness in patient care in the healthcare sector. Constant monitoring is one of the tools that help hospitals and ICUs (intensive care units) in the D’Or Network receive recognition inside and outside Brazil.

The technical quality led to 82% of the network’s hospitals receiving approvals from renowned national and international organizations. Of 73 healthcare establishments, 60 have accreditation.

In the accreditation process, several technical assessment requirements for care are measured. These factors are stipulated by independent entities, such as the JCI (Joint Commission International), global leader in certification of healthcare institutions. The commission granted the accreditation seal to 16 Rede D’Or hospitals, which represents 31% of all Brazilian hospitals with this seal.

Currently, Rede D’Or is the largest healthcare company in Latin America, with 11,500 beds, 73 hospitals located in 13 states and the Federal District, 70 of which are owned and another 3 under administration. Other international recognitions received are those of the Canadian Qmentum and from Niaho (National Integrated Accreditation for Health Organizations, in its acronym in English), in addition to the ONA (National Accreditation Organization), at a national level.

The company’s ICUs are also among the best in the country, according to evaluation entities. In 2022, units received one in every 3 seals of distinction UTI Top Performer (high performance), although Rede D’Or’s ICUs only represent 9% of the total analyzed in the program. Recognition was granted to 234 units in the country, 78 of which belong to Rede D’Or. Another 42 ICUs in the network received the Efficient ICU (good performance).

Both seals are offered by Amib (Brazilian Intensive Care Medicine Association) with the Epimed Solutions for intensive units with the best performance in Brazil.

“Patients must find the same standard of technical quality and safety in any Rede D’Or unit, regardless of geographic location”, said the director of Corporate Quality at Rede D’Or, Helidea Lima.

Read the infographic about the recognition received by Rede D’Or hospitals.

To guarantee national and international recognition of quality, Rede D’Or maintains the Technical Quality Program, which offers the development of professional teams and the monitoring of 50 indicators, which are compared with results from the best Brazilian private hospitals. In total, there are 24 indicators monitored for adult patients and 26 indicators monitored in the maternal and child line (3 for maternity, 12 for Neonatal ICU and 11 for Pediatric ICU).

The indices consider, for example, the monitoring of standardized lethality rates, readmissions, development of infections and pneumonia, among other factors. The results are discussed in monthly meetings, which makes it possible to identify opportunities for improvement and the rapid adoption of updated protocols, ensuring constant evolution of the care provided. Furthermore, all indicators are audited by a group from the company’s quality sector that checks data compliance, as well as by independent entities that specialize in healthcare quality.

“Certifications and accreditations are recognitions that fill us with pride and are a consequence of our commitment to maintaining patient-centered care. We value a culture of safety, in which all employees are encouraged to contribute to the continuous improvement of the services provided”, stated the director of Corporate Quality.

Above the average for private hospitals

Rede D’Or released the results of its quality indicators for the 1st half of 2023 and the numbers surpass those of other hospitals of excellence in Brazil, which have indicators monitored by Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals). The rate of primary bloodstream infection associated with catheter use, for example, is less than half the average in Rede D’Or units. If in the network the rate is 0.61 per thousand patients, in hospitals monitored by the association it is 1.46 cases per thousand patients.

Read the results of the quality indicators from the 1st semester in the infographic.

“Health value is directly related to the best clinical outcome for patients. Following the highest international quality and safety standards, Rede D’Or’s Technical Quality Program is fundamental to providing the best possible care, based on safe care practices and based on scientific evidence, making Rede D’Or a choice trusted by doctors and patients across the country”said Helidea.

To maintain quality results in its indicators, Rede D’Or promotes a continuous exchange of knowledge between professionals, with daily meetings with specialists from different units to discuss complex cases, seeking to expand best practices for hospitals.

“This synergy is what allows us to offer unique technologies and the best treatment to patients, regardless of where they are treated in the country.”, explained the oncologist and president of Oncologia D’Or, Paulo Hoff.

The outstanding results of the quality indicators are reflected in the daily lives of Rede D’Or’s team of professionals across the country. Cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, who works in the network’s hospitals in São Paulo and Brasília, highlights the difference in the technical quality of the teams in the results obtained. “In a company committed to transparency of results, the patient only benefits from the high level of services and treatment results”, he stated.

The technology used in Rede D’Or units and the technical quality of the teams also contribute to quality, comments general surgeon Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo. The doctor says that the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, was closely monitored by him during construction in 2018. Macedo said he was impressed with the proposed technical quality and the unique technologies that the unit offered. The surgeon joined the team in 2019. “This is a hospital whose structure is a reference, and ends up attracting cutting-edge surgeons to join the clinical staff and patients from all over Brazil“, he said.

Urologist Miguel Srougi highlights that he found Rede D’Or to be a pioneering and innovative healthcare model. “I closely follow management’s efforts to attract the best professionals and offer the most advanced technological infrastructure available to employees and patients. This explains why Rede D’Or has established itself as one of the most respected health institutions in the country”, stated the doctor.

See the photos of some of Rede D’Or’s professionals in the gallery.

This one content was produced and paid for by D’Or Network.