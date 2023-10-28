Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 10:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his party, the PT, oppose the use of the new Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) decree to resolve public security problems. This Friday, the 27th, Lula stated that he does not intend to issue a GLO to face the threats caused by the militia in Rio de Janeiro. The tool was also rejected by the PT member to deal with those convicted of the January 8 attacks.

This morning, during a coffee with journalists, the president said that “he doesn’t want the Armed Forces in the favelas fighting with criminals”. “That is not the role of the Armed Forces and as long as I am president there is no GLO. I was elected to govern this country and I will govern”, said Lula.

In April of this year, President Lula himself asked Congress to withdraw from processing two bills that aim to amnesty military personnel for crimes committed under a GLO. Both were proposed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), suggesting the creation of a new “illegality exclusion”.

One of the hallmarks of the Bolsonaro government was the presence of military personnel in government spheres. In addition to being a military man himself, the vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, ministers and prominent management figures came from the Armed Forces: Augusto Heleno (former GSI), Eduardo Pazuello (former Minister of Health), Braga Netto (former Casa Civil).

In the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration, the number of military personnel occupying senior government positions almost doubled, going from 381 to 623. In 2021, the number rose to 742. In July 2022, when Bolsonaro’s administration was already preparing to During the reelection campaign, the Comptroller General of the Union found the presence of 2,327 military personnel occupying government positions irregularly.

What is GLO?

The Law and Order Guarantee decree, called GLO, is the formal name given to a temporary military intervention restricted to a specific location, which can only be determined by the President of the Republic. He uses as a basis article 142 of the Constitution, which opens the chapter that talks about the Armed Forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense, these missions “occur in cases where traditional public security forces are exhausted, in serious situations of disturbance of order”. The folder has a manual on the procedure. This is not a war operation, but the use of force is authorized.

The last GLO decree issued in Brazil was the military intervention in Rio, commanded by Braga Netto. His management is being investigated by the Federal Police for alleged misappropriation of public resources.

In contrast to Bolsonaro, one of the Lula government’s slogans is the demilitarization of institutional spaces. The GLO, despite being a one-off intervention with a deadline, grants the military power over some management measures and also the management of public resources.

In the first months of government, PT parliamentarians considered proposing an amendment to article 142 of the Constitution, used as the basis for the GLO decrees. Their idea is to change this device, to restrict the possibility of issuing new decrees.

In less than a month of government, Lula fired 155 government soldiers. The Brazilian Intelligence Agency, the recent scene of a Federal Police operation investigating illegal acts of espionage, was removed from the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and placed under the custody of the Civil House, a department linked directly to the Presidency.

By saying, this Friday, that “as long as he is president, he has no GLO” and that he was “elected to govern”, Lula makes it clear that he will not allow the military to have the same influence as they had in his predecessor’s government. The gesture endorses several demilitarization measures adopted by the PT since the first days of government.