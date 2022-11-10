Created in 2004 in the World Bank’s Who Cares Wins document in partnership with the UN Global Compact, the acronym ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) took a while to gain traction in companies. It was only after the financial market announced that non-compliance with good practices posed business risks that the engagement of CEOs, CFOs and the governing body took place.

Although with some delay, over the last two years this process has gained speed and the engagement of senior leadership is well underway, as is easy to see in Board meetings and presentations of results. Now it is necessary to ensure the alignment of the operational team to the theme. In particular, crucial areas such as the purchasing and legal desk. Otherwise, the company may be greenwashing in the absence of management.

Special care must be taken in the relationship between big brands and social entrepreneurs. Upon meeting several of these new entrepreneurs, CEOs, vice presidents and directors engaged with the proposal of involvement with Social Impact Business (NIS) are delighted and envision win-win business opportunities. They articulate politically what will be done. Issue the order. The communication team is thrilled with the possibility of another disclosure.

But when the decision comes down to operationalization, the social entrepreneur enters a process trail as if he were a common supplier, of high industrial scale, without proof of fair work or use of environmentally correct materials that are usually more expensive.

Result: the specifics of responsible work go down the drain. Contracts and forms of negotiation with a standard price and term are imposed on the social entrepreneur, as are done with Chinese companies or even with very high-scale national ones, but whose raw materials are also imported at cost conditions incomparable to those of impact businesses. An unbalanced relationship imposes itself.

When the supplier accepts the conditions, the contract is entered into by the internal customer who rushes to disclose yet another ESG-aligned action without even knowing that it is contributing to the unsustainability of its new partner.

Practice is the opposite of what ESG preaches. Diversity in supplier statistics must necessarily be accompanied by a new commercial relationship, as it presupposes a new production and consumption model. If the brand demands sustainable production from the supplier, there is nothing more coherent than adopting a fair negotiation model. Otherwise, it is masking predatory practices with a beautiful narrative that in the end is not sustainable.

Pure greenwashing that is discovered can hurt the credibility of the brand with all the stakeholders involved. All this because ESG is in the lead, but very far from operational.