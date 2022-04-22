The pardon given by President Jair Bolsonaro to the crimes of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) caused controversy in legal and political circles. Even if the presidential pardon had not been granted, Silveira would not be arrested immediately because there are still resources for the decision, but the most radical wing of Bolsonarism encouraged her and came precisely at a time when Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign gained traction, closing the gap with his main rival, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Silveira was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison, loss of mandate and a fine. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood, this Wednesday (20), that the deputy encouraged anti-democratic acts and attacks on court ministers and institutions of the Brazilian State.

+ A day after conviction by the STF, Bolsonaro announces pardon to Daniel Silveira

The decree brings the pardon to the deputy, an institute provided for in article 84, item XII, of the Constitution, and used in specific cases by the President of the Republic. Pardons are granted, for example, to prisoners who have not committed serious threats or violence, nor have been convicted of heinous crimes, or who are comparable to such crimes.

According to Blog do Noblat, at least two weeks ago the president concluded that the Supreme Court would condemn Silveira. Since then, he would be sewing the pardon for the parliamentarian. Before, she would have incited Silveira and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) to knock on the doors of the STF building asking to attend the session. They were barred, but the main objective was achieved: to shed more light on the show created to give strength to the president’s purpose, which was to forgive his friend’s crimes.

Despite the warning from some of his assistants that the pardon would be understood as an affront to the decision taken by 10 of the 11 ministers of the Supreme, Bolsonaro did not back down and now the political class and jurists are trying to assess the next steps of this decision.

This Friday (22), Rede Sustentabilidade filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court asking for the suspension of the decree edited by the president that granted a pardon to the Bolsonaro deputy, according to g1. “Instead of worrying about combating the deleterious effects of inflation, health emergencies and unemployment, [Bolsonaro] is concerned with making a false defense of what is, only for itself, freedom of expression, on the pretext of meeting a supposed social commotion with a practically unanimous judgment of the highest Court in the country”, wrote the party in the action.

In addition to being able to appeal in freedom, Silveira is still awaiting a position from the Chamber of Deputies regarding the parliamentary mandate. During the congressman’s trial, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), filed a request with the Supreme Court, trying to assert the thesis that it is up to the Chamber to decide whether or not to revoke the mandate of parliamentarians, which would include the case of Silva.

According to O Globo, historically the Supreme Court has constantly changed its position on the subject. The Federal Constitution provides that, in cases of criminal conviction with all remedies exhausted, the 513 deputies must decide on the cassation. But when the deputy loses political rights, the cassation is automatic and it is only up to the Board of Directors of the Chamber to make the declaration of the end of the mandate. This analysis of the STF is essential to understand the next steps for the parliamentarian, who even with a presidential pardon can still be impeached by his peers.

It is still on the radar to know what the position of the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras will be, since Silveira’s conviction took place after a complaint made against the deputy by the PGR in February 2021. would be ineligible for the next eight years.

The pardon was announced during a live on Thursday (21). “This is extremely important news for our democracy and freedom. I started working on this document yesterday, when Daniel Silveira was jailed for 8 years and 9 months. These are decisions that I will not comment on,” the president said.

