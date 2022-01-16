The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) confirmed this week the third hospital outbreak of Candida auris in the country. This time, the fungus was identified in urine samples from two patients who were admitted to a hospital in Recife – a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman.

Yeast – a type of fungus that has only one cell – is of great concern to health authorities as it is resistant to most existing fungicides. In some cases, everyone. This led to the species being given the nickname superfungus.

The organisms of the Candida kingdom are old acquaintances of the population. They cause quite common oral and vaginal infections in humans, candidiasis, which are fought with fungicides sold in any pharmacy.

in the case of Candida auris, however, infections have proven extremely difficult to cure. The species produces what scientists call a biofilm, a protective layer that makes it resistant to fluconazole, amphotericin B and echinocandin, three of the main antifungal compounds.

The species is also capable of infecting the blood, leading to aggressive and often lethal cases. In addition, it generally affects critically ill patients, who remain for long periods in intensive care units. Of the 18 cases identified so far in Brazil, two resulted in death.

THE Candida auris it also proved to be extremely difficult to control, being also resistant to most disinfectants. “When she arrives at a hospital, she is rarely eliminated,” he told Brazil Agency infectious disease specialist Flávio Teles, coordinator of the Mycology Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

In addition to its resistance, the pathogen is difficult to identify, and can be confused in laboratories with other Candida species. “It is difficult to diagnose, because there is a lack of knowledge about the new species, so it can go unnoticed”, stressed the infectologist Filipe Prohaska, one of those involved in the identification of the outbreak in Pernambuco.

In Brazil, two laboratories are able to identify yeast through specific procedures: the Special Laboratory of Mycology of the Escola Paulista de Medicina (Lemi), linked to the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifespe); and the Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia (Lacen-BA).

Historic

The superfungus was first identified in Japan in 2009 in the ear of an inpatient, hence the name auris – ear, in Latin. Since then, cases have been reported in at least 47 countries, according to data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In all, there have been about 5,000 people infected so far worldwide. It was enough for the Candida auris be considered one of the main threats to global public health.

The alert level has grown significantly during the covid-19 pandemic, which has greatly increased the number of long hospitalizations worldwide. “Patients with severe covid-19 stay in the ICU for a long time, take steroids, stay on mechanical ventilation, factors that are risks for patients to acquire fungal infections. All of this is a warning,” Teles said.

It is not yet possible to know the origin of the Candida auris that appeared in Brazil. The species was first identified in the catheter of a patient in a hospital in Salvador, in December 2020. In this first outbreak, 15 people were infected. A single other infection was also identified in Salvador, in December 2021.

Another feature that makes the species of concern is its ability to survive for months on surfaces such as stretchers, furniture and instruments. It is possible, for example, for healthy individuals to transport the fungus between hospital units without knowing it.

Transmission, however, occurs only through direct contact with infected objects or people, one of the few characteristics that favor its containment. To date, for example, no infection by Candida auris outside the hospital environment.

