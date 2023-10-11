Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/10/2023 – 21:34

The eyes of the world are focused on the region of Israel and Palestine, where the current conflict in the Middle East is taking place. The information arriving in Brazil points to scenarios that are more than 10 thousand km from Brasília.

The attacks by the Hamas group against Israel, last Saturday (7), and, later, the counteroffensive that hit the Palestinians, caused violence to escalate to a new level. The episodes take place in a region historically conflicted between neighboring territories.

To understand the geographic scenario, it is necessary to identify that the West Bank (with more than three million people in approximately 5,900 square kilometers, a size equivalent to that of the Federal District in Brazil) and Gaza (365 km2) are considered Palestinian territories. and more than two million people, with the majority being refugees).

The West Bank is between Jerusalem (40 kilometers away) and Jordan (the capital Amman is 104 kilometers away). Gaza is a territory 41 km long and between 6 and 12 km wide, with a population density of nine thousand people per square kilometer. Gaza has a 51km border with Israel, seven kilometers with Egypt and 40km of coastline on the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel has 9.3 million people and is also bathed by the Mediterranean. The capital, Jerusalem, has 857 thousand inhabitants and is the most populous city in the country. Tel Aviv, which is 66 km away and is considered the financial center, has a population of 457 thousand people.

According to international agencies, the Palestinian group Hamas fired rockets from Gaza that caused destruction in Israeli cities north of Jerusalem such as Rehovot, Tel Aviv and Gedera and, to the south, such as Ashkelon. More than a thousand people died. Among the victims, at least 260 were participants in the Universo Paralello festival, a rave about 20 km from Gaza.

Israel, in turn, indicated that it had killed 1,500 Hamas members in at least eight different locations. Israeli forces would have even attacked the port region in Gaza.