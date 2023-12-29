Government ends the current tax exemption model, eliminates benefits for cities and changes the rule for tax compensation for companies

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) MP 1,202 with changes aimed at increasing tax collection. The text includes different themes in a single provisional measure:

increase in payroll taxes in 17 sectors of the economy;

limitation of offsetting tax credits obtained for companies;

increase in taxes through the gradual reduction of Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector).

The provisional measure was signed by Lula and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The text determined that the new rules for exemption will come into effect in April 2024. This is a government retreat.

On Thursday (Dec 28), it was implied that the measure would take effect on January 1, 2024. The change to April came after politicians, mayors and affected business groups put pressure on it. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 2 MB).

The Constitution determines that MPs can only be downloaded, among other reasons, due to urgency. As the exemption and Perse points will only be valid in April 2024, this urgency criterion will not be met. Congress can use this argument to not analyze the measure and return it to Planalto.

Congress has 120 days to analyze the proposal. The deadline is frozen during the recess. It should only start counting at the beginning of February, when the Legislature resumes work. Congressmen have already criticized the government's initiative.

For the former secretary of IRS Everardo Maciel, the Legislature has the “obligation to return” the MP, precisely because a few days ago the topic was debated in Congress. Another reason, according to him, is that the measure does not meet the urgency criteria, as some changes are due in April 2024: “If it’s for April, why are you doing it on the last day of the year?”.

EXEMPTION

The government defined that payroll taxes will be levied again from April 2023. There will be a “partial exemption” for the 1st minimum wage. A remuneration that exceeds this range is subject to normal INSS taxation (up to 20%) (employer contribution).

The corporate payroll tax exemption had been approved by Congress in 2023. It would be valid until 2027. Lula vetoed the measure.

On December 14, Congress overturned the veto by a wide margin. In the Chamber, there were 378 votes against Planalto and only 78 in favor. In the Senate, 60 votes to overturn the veto and 13 for Lula.

Haddad's decision to issue a provisional measure to overturn the Legislative vote took place on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023). It was the same date on which the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), enacted the law with Lula's veto overturned.

As approved by Congress, the extension of the exemption would be valid from January 1, 2024. There is an estimate that the impact of the extension of the exemption would be at least R$18.4 billion in 2024.

Of the total value of the tax waiver, R$9.4 billion would go to private companies in 17 sectors. Another R$9 billion would go to municipalities with up to 156,216 inhabitantswhich would have a reduction in the social security rate from 20% to 8% on civil servant salaries.

The exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll. The measure covers sectors such as footwear, call centercivil construction, communications, clothing and clothing, among others.

The government created 2 groups of “economic activities” with differentiated taxation on the payroll, reaching 42 segments.

In return, companies will have to maintain the same or greater number of employees as on January 1st of each year.

Read what it looks like in the infographic below:

Haddad intends to discuss the benefits for municipalities separately. O Power360 found that the Treasury wants to dialogue with city halls to seek a “alternative solution”.

Designed in government Dilma Rousseff (PT), the payroll tax exemption represented a tax waiver by the Union of R$139 billion from 2012 to 2022.

Initially the exemption was restricted to a few sectors. Dilma gradually expanded her reach to try to prevent an explosion in unemployment, a possible recession and the difficulty of being re-elected in 2014. The total number of segments benefited reached its maximum point of 56 sectors.

REDUCTION OF TAX COMPENSATION

The provisional measure defines that companies that have obtained tax credits exceeding R$10 million will not be able to deduct this full amount in a single year.

The Ministry of Finance will also define a monthly limit for credit compensation resulting from a final court decision.

The first declaration of compensation must be presented within a period of up to 5 years, counting from the date of the decision becoming final or the approval of the withdrawal of the execution of the judicial title.

According to the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, the estimated impact is around R$20 billion in 2024. This is the amount that the government will no longer compensate for next year.

EXTINCTION OF PERSE

The government wants to replace losses of R$6 billion with the reduction of the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector in 2024.

Haddad said that the tax exemption from the program could reach up to R$100 billion in 5 years and called the program “jabuti”.

Now, the changes to Perse will be gradual until 2025:

from April 2024 – The exemption on social contributions ends, such as: CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income); PIS/Pasep (Contribution to Social Integration and Public Servant Asset Formation Programs); It is Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing).

The exemption on social contributions ends, such as: from January 2025 – the end of the benefit for Corporate Income Tax.

R$ 20 BI IN 2024

In 2024, the government should be able to increase revenue by more than R$20 billion if the measures were not overturned by Congress, being:

at least R$6 billion with the reimbursement on the payroll and without the benefit to municipalities – this amount, however, will be used to offset expenses with Perse in 2024;

R$20 billion with the limitation of offsetting corporate tax credits.

With the proposals, Haddad seeks to get closer to meeting the fiscal target set out in the 2024 Budget – a deficit (negative balance in public accounts) of 0% of Gross Domestic Product.

In total, the government needs at least R$168.5 billion in extra revenue to meet the target. In other words, even with all these changes, Haddad has a big challenge ahead.