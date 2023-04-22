The GSI (Institutional Security Office) has been in the spotlight in the public debate in recent days after CNN Brasil revealed images of the performance of members of the body during the invasion of the Three Powers in Brasília by Bolsonarist vandals on January 8. The videos showed General Gonçalves Dias, then chief minister of the Cabinet, and other members of the body walking with invaders opening doors and apparently indicating the emergency exit for criminals. One of the servers even distributes bottles of water to the extremists.

After the revelation of the images, Dias resigned last Wednesday (19), as well as the executive secretary of the GSI, Ricardo José Nigri. With the fall of the general, Lula appointed Ricardo Cappelli, a civilian, as interim executive secretary of the GSI. Cappelli intervened in public security in the Federal District after the coup acts of January 8.

After the repercussion of the facts, the GSI stated in a note this week that the images of January 8 show the “action of the security agents that was, at first, in the sense of evacuating the fourth and third floors of the Planalto Palace” and that “the conduct of the GSI public agents involved is being investigated”.

This Friday (21), the general testified at the Federal Police for five hours after a decision by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). During the event, he said he had no responsibility for coup acts in Brasilia.

With the departure of the chief minister, the Presidency of the Republic has been debating the future of the Cabinet. The expectation is that the president will not make a definitive choice in the coming days, as he has international trips scheduled. This Friday (21), Lula landed in Portugal. It is speculated that the body may be extinguished or incorporated into the Civil House.

What is the GSI

The GSI is one of the bodies that make up the Presidency of the Republic along with the Civil House, the Government Secretariat, the General Secretariat, the Personal Office of the President of the Republic and the National Authority for the Protection of Personal Data.

It has ministry status and has traditionally been commanded by the military. In 2015, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) changed the law and returned the former name of Casa Militar to the GSI. The following year, however, under the command of Michel Temer, the Institutional Security Office was again created, a title that remains until today.

GSI assignments

According to article 10 of Law 13,844 of 2019, the functions of the body include ensuring the personal safety of the President of the Republic and the Vice President, as well as their family members; directly assist the President in the performance of his duties, especially in military and security matters; analyze and monitor issues with potential risk to institutional stability; coordinate federal intelligence activities; coordinate information and communications security activities within the scope of the federal public administration.

According to the sole paragraph of the article, the places and surroundings where the President of the Republic and the Vice President of the Republic work, reside, are or have the imminence of becoming are considered security areas of the referred authorities, and it is up to the GSI to adopt the necessary measures for their protection and coordinate the participation of other security bodies.