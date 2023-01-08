In Brazil, the MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) was created to insert someone who owns a small business into the formal job market.

By joining the category, the citizen gains access to a series of benefits, such as retirement, reduced taxation and issuance of CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities).

THE Power360 prepared a post which explains in detail what it is and how to become part of the category. read on here.

In the rest of the world, there are other models to encourage individual entrepreneurship. As in Brazil, there are rules on taxation, billing and number of employees. However, these factors work differently in each country.

USA

Us U.Sthe closest thing to MEI is the model called sole proprietorship (Exclusive Property, in literal translation).

Here are similarities:

profile – it is necessary to act alone and not have ties with other companies;

billing – they must declare it;

registration – done quickly;

However, there are also a number of differences:

documentation – no need to register as a legal entity;

employees – does not stipulate a limit on the number of hires;

recipe – there is no upper billing limit;

benefits – contribute to social security;

tax – 15.3% of profit.

The sole proprietorship model can be good for companies and owners who want to test their business idea with low risk before starting a more formal business.

According to the US government, those registered in the category are entitled to issue a business name and manage the business directly from their personal address.

As in the USA the States have a greater level of legislative independence, some rules may vary according to the territory.

FRANCE

In the European country, the small individual entrepreneur acts more similarly to Brazil. By registering as a micro-entrepreneur in the Francethe citizen also has access to some benefits:

Reimbursements for medical consultations, medication and sick leave, provided it is linked to the country’s social security;

Contribute to social security;

Unemployment insurance if the business ends;

Contribution to training for entrepreneurs.

Like the Brazilian model, there is also an annual billing limit to register as an individual microentrepreneur. The amount varies according to the area of ​​activity:

commercial activities – € 176.2 thousand (R$ 975.2 thousand);

liberal professions – €72,600 (R$400.2 thousand).

Regarding taxes, they work as a fixed percentage:

sale of goods – 66%;



commercial services, crafts and liberal professions – 22%.

One of the obligations of microentrepreneurs operating in France is to declare their revenues and profits.

There are no legal procedures that prohibit or stipulate rules for hiring employees.

PORTUGAL

In Portugal, the registration of individual entrepreneur is called ENI (Empresário em Nome Individual).

benefits – retirement, unemployment insurance and maternity leave;

income – there is no minimum or maximum amount to become eligible;

taxes – made on the basis of income. Values ​​are not fixed;

employees – may contract, as long as it acts as a contracting entity for the country’s Social Security;

billing – there is no limit, but if it is less than € 12,500 (R$ 69,187, current exchange rate) there is exemption from local VAT (Value Added Tax) taxation.

CHINA

Regulation for microentrepreneurs in China can be called “Individual industrial and commercial residences”.

One of the characteristics that differs from the model of other countries is the speed to get the registration, as it is a process that can take up to 15 days.

Here are other features of the system in the Asian country:

cool nature – be an individual;

Name – company must have one;

place – fixed and with adequate commercial conditions;

employees – a maximum of 7;

taxation – levied on your individual income taxes; up to 36,000 Yuan (R$108,500): rate of 3%; 36,000 – 144,000 Yuan (R$108,500 – R$27,139): 10% fee; 144 thousand – 300 thousand yuan (R$108.5 thousand – R$226 thousand): 20% fee; 300 thousand – 420 thousand yuan (R$226 thousand – R$216 thousand): 25% rate; 420 thousand – 660 thousand yuan (R$216 thousand – R$497 thousand): 30% fee; 660 thousand – 960 thousand yuan (R$497 thousand – R$723): the rate of 35%; more than 960,000 yuan (R$723): rate of 45%.



Some advantages of being part of the model in China are:

ease of declaring income tax;

lower costs than traditional corporations;

Fewer government rules and regulations.

However, there are downsides. As in the US, the entrepreneur is fully responsible for all debts and liabilities of the company. Finding investors can also be difficult.

INDIA

At Indiathe individual entrepreneur also takes a longer time to register, it can take up to 13 days.

Here are the features:

entrepreneur – must act alone;

other companies – cannot be linked;

employees – can hire up to 5;

taxes – varies with annual billing;