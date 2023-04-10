A survey carried out by Datafolha showed that 53% of São Paulo citizens are against the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp). The idea, however, is supported by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who launched the promise in 2022 as the ‘great privatization of the state of São Paulo’. For expert heard by this is moneyit is necessary to consider that, with privatization, there is private management, and private management is focused on profit.

+ SP agency authorizes Sabesp to raise water bills by 9.6%

+ Sabesp says contract with IFC for privatization study will be signed on the 10th

+ Tarcísio: Bird will sign a contract to structure the privatization of Sabesp

The government of São Paulo announced the hiring of consultancy from the International Finance Corporation, linked to the World Bank, to carry out preliminary studies on the privatization of the company.

“People used to attack a lot in the campaign, saying that the water bill was going to increase. Lie, it will decrease” (Tarcísio de Freitas, 2022)

Regardless of whether the privatization process has started or not, an increase in the collection of Sabesp’s water bills was authorized last week by Arsesp, São Paulo’s regulatory agency. The high of tariffs will be 9.56% compared to the amounts currently charged. The increase takes effect in May.

private management

According to Antônio Carlos de Freitas Junior, specialist in Constitutional Law and Process by the Public Law Institute (IDP), cWith privatization, management becomes private and therefore focused on profit.

“Sabesp is a company; however, the biggest shareholder is the public power, if the public interest is always somehow protected, achieved or pursued. In privatization, this public interest can become a secondary and greater objective of the private initiative. What we do know is that some private companies end up not offering good services”, explains the teacher.

The motivations argued by the government, with the privatization, areare the improvement of performance in administrative management and operational management of the state sanitation company.

“The government says, according to its own studies, with the same amount of resources there could be an expansion of the network, both for water and sewage; with the same amount, it is possible to practically double the coverage of the sanitation and sewage network in the state”, says Freitas Junior.

He adds that it is necessary to ensure a regulatory regime in the privatization process. The regulatory agency is the government regulation that will ensure that this impact is positive and not negative, that expands the scope of resources, that maintains the reasonableness of tariffs and that maintains the best or improves water quality and the quality of water treatment. sewage”, he explains, considering that there are areas without waste treatment and water without quality to be consumed freely.

The interest, according to the professor, is the center of doubt about what to expect from this new management, since, in some municipalities, the water and sewer system is deficient. A report by SPTV in 2022 showed that almost 370 thousand properties do not have a sewage system in the capital of São Paulo.

“Why is the private initiative going to take water and sewerage, going to take quality to municipalities that are completely deficient, where it is not worth it? There are municipalities that, due to their size, distance, geographic and geochemical conditions, it is very expensive to supply water. So, a negative point is how a company that wants to profit from deficit places, with places that cause losses, will behave, although for the public interest it is the most fundamental, even if these places have basic sanitation coverage”, he concludes.

Sabesp privatization may occur in 2024

“I believe it is an operation that can take place next year”, said Tarcísio