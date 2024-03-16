From the Newsroom – with information from Estadão Conteúdoi From the Newsroom – with information from Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-informacoes-de-estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 8:30

Elon Musk announced the open sourcing of Grok. It is an artificial intelligence model from his company xAI. The measure comes just days after announcing a legal offensive against ChatGPT's OpenAI.

Grok is a chatbot that tries to rival ChatGPT. The tool was made available to subscribers of the Premium+ modality of the social network X (formerly Twitter) which costs between R$84 and R$110 per month. Access takes place within the platform itself and there is no website or app independent of the chatbot.

Created by xAI, Musk's own artificial intelligence company, Grok is described as a “good-natured” chatbot. Its main difference is its sarcastic and politically incorrect sense of humor, supposedly inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series of books. xAI claims that the chatbot is capable of answering even the most controversial questions rejected by other AI systems, and that it is “useful for people of all backgrounds and political views”. The “rebel” factor, however, can be turned off, which brings it closer to a more conventional AI.

Another differentiator of the chatbot, according to the company, is its constant updating in real time, based on data extracted from platform X. ChatGPT, for example, is powered by web content but does not have the ability to comment on events in real time. The latest knowledge update for its most powerful model, GPT-4, is from April 2023. The free version is from January 2022.

Grok can be useful for frequent users of X itself, as it is capable of providing contexts of trending topics and popular posts within the platform itself, reinforcing the ecosystem of Musk's company and his idea of ​​creating a super-app, an “app for everything”.

In academic tests, Grok outperformed the free version of ChatGPT (GPT-3.5) in performance, but not GPT-4. The paid version of the OpenAI chatbot also gains in the number of features, including image generation, with DALL-E 3, navigation via Bing, advanced data analysis and its hundreds of additional plugins from third-party developers.

Grok or Groq?

Grok is one of the latest additions to the growing list of companies that are investing in their own LLM (wide language models)-based chatbots, such as Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude AI, Meta AI, and more. .

One of these new models, in fact, can easily be confused with xAI's chatbot, Groq, which stands out for its ability to generate almost instantaneous responses. Groq Inc. claims that the key to its model is the use of a Language Processing Unit (LPU) instead of a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), a proprietary chip.

Through a sarcastic letter, Groq, which holds the rights to the name, has already declared war against the owner of Tesla for launching its AI with a similar name and pronunciation.

Another figure who has publicly attacked Musk is the CEO of OpenAI himself, Sam Altman, who was once a friend of the billionaire owner of Tesla, with whom he founded OpenAI, together with Peter Thiel. During the Grok announcement, in November 2023, Altman made a post mocking Musk's AI, suggesting that the model would not be much different than a customized version of ChatGPT, but with a “boomer” and “cringe” sense of humor.