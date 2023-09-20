Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 09/20/2023 – 8:00

The first part of the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) ended this Tuesday, 19th. The expectations of the financial market and experts in the economic area follow the ‘agreement’ predicted in the latest Copom minutes, betting on a drop of 0.50 percentage points in the Selic. Today, the Brazilian basic interest rate is 13.25%.

“The downward cycle continues at 0.50 percentage points for a few reasons. One of them is the reduction in political pressure, and the other that also reinforces is the prospect of the Selic Focus Bulletin at the end of 2023 being at 11.75% compared to the 12% we had a while ago”, says Dierson Richetti, specialist in capital markets and partner at GT Capital.

André Roncaglia, economist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), assesses the inflationary situation, which is one of the main parameters influencing the decision of the Committee’s directors. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 0.23% in August, 0.11 percentage points above the rate of 0.12% recorded in July.

“The most recent inflation data shows some pressure in the area of ​​housing and energy, particularly electricity, but they are all isolated increases. There are indications that services inflation has been falling faster than expected”, reinforces the economist.

Also in the sphere of inflation, Richetti draws attention to the increase in fuel prices – including a highlight in the latest projection from FGV/IBRE, which projects that the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC) should end the month of September with increase of 0.30% pulled by this group.

“As Brazil is a road country, the increase in this cost is passed on to the population as a whole and this causes inflation to rise. But, considering the numbers that were presented in the last two weeks, I still believe that these 0.50% will be given by the Central Bank due to the data and also due to the issue of a political response, of good communication between Planning and Finance , which gives a somewhat positive signal for the Legislature and the Senate to continue making the necessary approvals that are necessary with the Central Bank doing its part”, assesses the GT Capital partner.

Another reason cited by Roncaglia is economic growth. “[A expectativa de alta] of Brazilian GDP for next year has already been slowing down significantly compared to 2023. So, as the Central Bank is looking at 2024 and there, inflation expectations measured by the Focus Bulletin are around 3.4%, there is no There are many reasons for the monetary adjustment process to be intensified from the point of view of contraction”, he argues.

He adds that the expected reduction in the exchange rate that has already been occurring over time, combined with the lagged effects of the monetary tightening that occurred until the beginning of the fall last August.

The Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded increase of 0.90% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter, reported IBGE. In comparison with the second quarter of 2022, GDP increased by 3.40%, a result that also exceeded the median market forecast, which pointed to an increase of 2.7%

“We had expectations of a stronger economy, GDP data from the second quarter showing that demand, especially consumption, remains stronger than expected. This has an inflationary impact, so it raises doubts about the need to maintain interest rates”, reinforces Reginaldo Nogueira, PhD in Economics and senior director at Ibmec.

However, it is necessary to consider that the growth of tax doubts may not be a good indication. “The government’s fiscal deficit has been growing. There is a lot of uncertainty about what next year’s budget will be, including doubt as to whether the recently approved fiscal framework itself will be complied with or not in the search for a zero primary deficit for 2024”, warns Nogueira.

For 95% of the financial market, the government will not be able to close the primary deficit in 2024. The data is from Genial/Quaest research released this Tuesday, 19th. Only 5% of investment fund professionals interviewed expect the fiscal target to be met next year.

“It is more likely that the big debate now will start to center on the interest rate next year, particularly the terminal interest rate, whether it will end up close to 9% or above. There will probably be pressure, including political pressure, in the press and everything else, for it to be lower than that, and this will obviously depend on all the scenarios and inflationary data and economic data that will be collected in the coming months. But regarding this week, most likely there will be no surprise”, concludes the Ibmec professor.