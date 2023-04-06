According to experts, the text facilitates the permanence of state-owned companies that were unable to prove financial capacity

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) edited this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) 2 decrees that change the new basic sanitation framework. According to experts consulted by the Power360the new text facilitates the permanence of state-owned companies that were unable to reach the goal of universalizing services in the past, but it also brings positive points.

The new norm does away with the limit of 25% of the concession contract being sub-delegated to PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships). Now, there is no limit to this type of partnership.

For Percival Bariani, lawyer and partner of the firm Dal Pozzo Advogadosthis is a measure that can be favorable, but it is controversial that it be done by decree.

“A 25% change [do limite] of PPPs can help the development of new contracts. It is questionable that it is by decree and not by law, but it is something that favors new contracts“, he said.

Another relevant change brought about by the decrees is the possibility for state-owned companies to directly provide the service without the need for bidding in cases of regionalized provision, as in the case of metropolitan regions.

This discussion is currently stf (Federal Supreme Court) due to an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) proposed by the Abcon (National Association of Private Concessionaires of Water and Sewage Public Services) which questions a similar delegation made by the State of Paraíba.

The decrees prohibit the adhesion of a municipality to a regionalized tender that has already been approved. For the lawyer specializing in sanitation Wladimir Antônio Ribeiro, the change is positive, as it makes it difficult to “rides on concessions“.

“Imagine, I make a concession in Osasco and Carapicuíba [ambos em SP], after a company wins the tender for both cities, the municipality of São Paulo appears in the tender. It’s unreasonable”, he declared.

MORE TIME

Companies providing sanitation services will have until December 31, 2023 to submit the application for economic and financial proof to the regulatory entity responsible for the judgment in each state. Before, this deadline was until March 31, 2022 and many did not meet.

Now, the regulatory body will have until March 31, 2024 to certify the company’s capacity or not to provide the sanitation service.

In a 1st stage, companies must demonstrate the following minimum indicators:

net margin ratio without depreciation and amortization greater than zero;

debt ratio less than or equal to 1;

return on equity ratio greater than zero; It is

cash sufficiency index greater than 1.

These indexes will be obtained from the medians of the indicators of the last 5 financial years.

If the minimum indicators are not met, the company providing the sanitation service must present a new plan of goals to meet the indexes demanded in the maximum term of 5 years. In this case, the analysis of the companies’ performance will be carried out annually by the regulatory authority.

For Bariani, these new deadlines can create benefits for companies that have not been able to prove their economic and financial capacity to universalize sanitation until then. “They are competing on unequal terms, which the landmark edition [do saneamento] did was to avoid this and treat everyone equally“, he said.

EASIER FOR STATE STATE

In practice, according to Bariani, the new rules facilitate the permanence of state-owned companies in the provision of sanitation services.

“What seems to us is that all these alterations aim to enable the continuity or expansion of services by state sanitation companies. Many of the justifications that are given, such as the small population served, are due to years of services by state companies that have not been able to universalize“, he declared.

ANA’S ROLE

After the confusion of norms that he removed from the A-N-A (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency) some attributions to regulate sanitation, at the beginning of the year, the Lula government defined that the agency should issue reference norms on the subject. However, the definition of public policies for the sector will be left to the Ministry of Cities.

For lawyer Wladimir Antônio Ribeiro, ANA’s autonomy was preserved: “This attitude on the part of the federal government implies a responsibility, the ministry will have to draw up public policy guidelines to ensure that ANA’s work has the maximum possible result in terms of investment in improving basic sanitation.”