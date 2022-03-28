Will Smith finally won an Oscar statuette for best actor, for the film “King Richards: Raising Champions” (2021), but what will remain in the memory of this year’s awards was the slap given to Chris Rock. The comedian aroused the fury of the actor by mocking the shaved head of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock compared Jada to the character of Demi Moore in the movie “The Edge of Honor” (1997), who shaves her head to get into the Marine Corps, and thus hide her femininity. After the comment, Will Smith took the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” Smith yelled.

Jada Smith had to shave her hair because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease caused by genetic factors, various stresses and the result of other diseases (such as hypothyroidism) that thin the hair strands and prevent their growth.

Alopecia, a series of inflammation in the hair strands, is one of the main causes of female pattern baldness. There are several types of alopecia: areata, which is more severe, irreversible and untreated, and androgenetic, which affects women, are the most common.

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) stipulates that the disease affects up to 2% of the world population – androgenetic alopecia affects 5% of women. The disease is not contagious and poses no health risks other than hair loss.

As it is an autoimmune disease, there is no definitive treatment for the problem. There are palliative measures to prevent hair loss, such as oral medications and hormone blockers. For cases where the wires have already fallen out, the solution is a hair transplant in some areas affected by baldness.

There are still other types of alopecia: cicatricial (rare disease in which the hair follicles are replaced by scar tissue), traction (withdrawal of the roots of the hair strands due to hairstyles that pull the strands for a long time), frontal fibrosing (hair loss in the frontal line), trichotillomania (the person pulls out their own hairs due to emotional changes) and tinea capitis (scalp ringworm caused by a fungus).

Those who suffer from the condition should seek a dermatologist and try to understand the causes of hair loss for a more appropriate treatment.

